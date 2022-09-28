VA Caregiver Support Program Tabling Event (Salem)
Meet VA Caregiver Support Program staff & learn about community and VA resources in Salem.
When:
Tue. Nov 8, 2022, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
In entrance area.
Cost:
Free
National Family Caregiver Month.
VA Caregiver Support Program tabling events;
Portland VA Medial Canter, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Salem CBOC, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Bend CBOC, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Meet VA Caregiver Support Program staff
- Learn about community and VA resources
- Get a gift of appreciation
For more information call (503) 273-5210
Learn more about the VA Portland VA Caregiver Support Program.