VA Caregiver Support Program Tabling Event (Bend)

VA Caregiver Support Program Tabling Events; VA Caregiver Support Program logo; VA signature seal / logo

Meet VA Caregiver Support Program staff & learn about community and VA resources in Bend in November.

When:

Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic

Entrance area

Cost:

Free

National Family Caregiver Month.

VA Caregiver Support Program tabling events;

Portland VA Medial Canter, Nov. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Salem CBOC, Nov. 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Bend CBOC, Nov. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

  • Meet VA Caregiver Support Program staff
  • Learn about community and VA resources
  • Get a gift of appreciation

For more information call (503) 273-5210

Learn more about the VA Portland VA Caregiver Support Program.

