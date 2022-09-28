Introduction to Whole Health (virtual)

Start exploring what matters to you. Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing through VA Portland's Intro to Whole Health virtual class.

Start exploring what matters to you.

Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing.

All Veterans welcome!

Call to schedule. Video and telephone groups available. 503-220-8262 , ext. 53098

During the Introduction to Whole Health class, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.

Classes offered:

1st Tuesday of the month 10am-12pm

3rd Thursday of the month 2pm-4pm

Learn more about Whole Health.

