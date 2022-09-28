 Skip to Content
Introduction to Whole Health (virtual)

Intro to Whole Health, start exploring what matters to you. Live Whole Health logo.

Start exploring what matters to you. Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing through VA Portland's Intro to Whole Health virtual class.

When:

Tue. Oct 4, 2022, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm PT

Repeats

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Start exploring what matters to you.

Learn about opportunities to optimize your health and wellbeing.

All Veterans welcome!

Call to schedule. Video and telephone groups available. 503-220-8262 ,  ext. 53098 

During the Introduction to Whole Health class, Veterans learn more about the Whole Health approach to care, the concepts behind Whole Health living, and complete a Personal Health Inventory.

Classes offered:

  • 1st Tuesday of the month 10am-12pm
  • 3rd Thursday of the month 2pm-4pm

Learn more about Whole Health.

