International Overdose Awareness Day Event - Vancouver
International Overdose Awareness Day Event - Vancouver
When:
Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Vancouver VA Columbia Room - Building 11, third floor
1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA
Cost:
Free
Join us from 9am - 3pm on Wednesday, August 28!
Learn how naloxone and fentanyl test strips can prevent overdoes. FREE Harm Reduction Supplies will be available including:
Naloxone kits
Fentanyl testing kits
SSP kits
Medication disposal envelopes
And more!
If you are unable to attend the events in person and would like naloxone (Narcan) contact the pharmacy call center 1-833-983-0486 (opt #1), stop by pharmacy, or ask your healthcare provider.
Information and Guides
Opioid Overdose Rescue With Naloxone Nasal Spray Patient Guide