International Overdose Awareness Day Event - Vancouver

When:

Wed. Aug 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm PT

Where:

Vancouver VA Columbia Room - Building 11, third floor

1601 E Fourth Plain Blvd

Vancouver, WA

Cost:

Free

Join us from 9am - 3pm on Wednesday, August 28!

Learn how naloxone and fentanyl test strips can prevent overdoes. FREE Harm Reduction Supplies will be available including:

  • Naloxone kits

  • Fentanyl testing kits

  • SSP kits

  • Medication disposal envelopes

  • And more!

If you are unable to attend the events in person and would like naloxone (Narcan) contact the pharmacy call center 1-833-983-0486 (opt #1), stop by pharmacy, or ask your healthcare provider.

Information and Guides

Opioid Overdose Rescue With Naloxone Nasal Spray Patient Guide

Syringe Service Program

Fentanyl Test Strips Info

