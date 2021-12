This is for the booster only for Veterans, spouses & caregivers authorized under the SAVE LIVES Act.

No walk-ins.

Jan 8 & Jan 15, 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Portland VA Medical Center Auditorium (2nd floor Bldg 101)

Call 503-273-5100 M-F, 8 a.m. - 4 .m. to get scheduled.

Learn more about COVID vaccinations at VA Portland.