Intuitive Eating Introduction Class

Intro to Intuitive Eating Class

Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

3rd Wednesday, monthly (one-time class)

2:00-3:00 p.m.

What is Intuitive Eating?

A non-diet approach to health focusing on:

- Giving yourself permission to eat in harmony with your mind/body & food.

- Letting your internal hunger and fullness cues guide you.

- Eating due to physical, rather than emotional, cues.

- Being able to select foods that feel good and energize your body.

- Taught by VA Portland Registered Dietitians.

Also available is the Intuitive Eating Program 12-week program.

Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)

Every Thursday, 12-week program

1:30-3:00 p.m.

Contact Nutrition Scheduling

(503) 273-5112

