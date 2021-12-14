Nutrition & Brain Health
Whole Health food and drink workshop; learn about: the role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health; foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet; the basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods.
- When
-
Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
Learn how nutrition can help support brain health.
Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)
1 -2 p.m., 4th Tuesday, Monthly
Join us for a 1-hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. You will learn about:
- The role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health
- Foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet
- The basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Contact Nutrition Scheduling (503) 273-5112