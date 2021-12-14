Nutrition & Brain Health

Learn how nutrition can help support brain health.

Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)

1 -2 p.m., 4th Tuesday, Monthly

Join us for a 1-hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. You will learn about:

- The role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health

- Foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet

- The basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods

Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.

Contact Nutrition Scheduling (503) 273-5112

