PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group

PTSD Caregiver REACH

VA Telephone Support Group Program.



Are you a caregiver of a Veteran with PTSD?

Learn skills to help you.

• problem solving

• stress management

• positive thinking

• dealing with challenges

• tips to find time to care for yourself

The Veteran must be enrolled in the VA and the caregiver must complete a brief phone intake and program enrollment forms.

Veterans serving in a caregiving role are also eligible.

1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays

Jan 12 – Feb 2, 2022

Please register early to receive program materials.

To register, please contact the Caregiver Support Line at (503) 273-5210

Learn more.