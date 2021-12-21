PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group
Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.
- When
-
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
- Cost
- Free
PTSD Caregiver REACH
VA Telephone Support Group Program.
Are you a caregiver of a Veteran with PTSD?
Learn skills to help you.
• problem solving
• stress management
• positive thinking
• dealing with challenges
• tips to find time to care for yourself
The Veteran must be enrolled in the VA and the caregiver must complete a brief phone intake and program enrollment forms.
Veterans serving in a caregiving role are also eligible.
1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays
Jan 12 – Feb 2, 2022
Please register early to receive program materials.
To register, please contact the Caregiver Support Line at (503) 273-5210