PTSD Caregiver REACH Support Group

Training and support for caregivers of a Veterans with PTSD.

When
Wednesday, Feb 2, 2022
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. PST
Cost
Free

PTSD Caregiver REACH 
VA Telephone Support Group Program.
 
Are you a caregiver of a Veteran with PTSD?

Learn skills to help you.
•    problem solving
•    stress management
•    positive thinking
•    dealing with challenges
•    tips to find time to care for yourself

The Veteran must be enrolled in the VA and the caregiver must complete a brief phone intake and program enrollment forms. 

Veterans serving in a caregiving role are also eligible. 

Please register early to receive program materials.

To register, please contact the Caregiver Support Line at (503) 273-5210

Learn more.

