Virtual Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Come Cook With Us!

Each class is offered twice in a month.

- 1st Tuesday each month @ 1pm

- 2nd Wednesday each month @ 2pm

- Class length: 1.5 hours

- Via WebEx

Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.

Who Can Attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans. Guests in the same household are welcome. Contact your local HTK Dietitian, Jessica Martini, for more information or if you have questions.

How Do I Connect to the Online Appointment?

Prior to your appointment, you will receive an email with a link to connect to the WebEx meeting. Click that link and it should take you to your appointment!

Class Details

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Virtual Live cooking demonstration with nutrition tips. Class themes rotate monthly.

Call 503-273-5112 to schedule.

VA Portland Health Care System Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) Dietitian:

Jessica Martini, MS RD

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext 56783

For technical assistance, contact the National Telehealth Technology Help Desk at 866-651-3180 or

703-234-4483 , Monday-Saturday, 7 am—11 pm ET.

See recipes and other materials.

