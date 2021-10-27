Mental health care

Care we provide at VA Portland health care

Being in a state of good health is not just the absence of disease, but having both physical and mental well-being. Through the services that VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) offers through its Mental Health and Neurosciences Division, we aim to treat all Veterans completely. A full range of services from individual and group appointments, to treatment programs and therapy options for all Veterans is offered and available at VA Portland:

Hepatitis C Treatment

Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence

Opioid Substitution

Parkinson's Disease Research, Education & Clinical Center (PADRECC)

Psychiatry

Psychology

PTSD

Substance Abuse

About the Mental Health Program

The Mental Health service VA Portland provides includes consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.

We conduct research and training to ensure state-of-the-art treatment.

Services Offered

Mental Health services provided at VAPORHCS include treatments for —

depression, sadness, grief

anxiety, worry, nervousness

addictive behaviors

relationship problems

stress from medical problems and/or pain

post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

emotional problems, such as managing anger

vocational issues

troublesome thoughts or ideas

confused thinking

aggressive or self-harming behaviors

memory problems

Confidentiality

Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health consultant.

