Mental health care
VA Portland Health Care System operates a comprehensive behavioral health program that provides excellent Veteran-focused mental health care. Ask a care coordinator about treatment options suited to your unique needs.
For new Mental Health service patients, get established with care at VA Portland via the "Mental Health New Patient Access Team."
Call now at 503-220-8262, ext. 56409.
For existing Mental Health service patients, please call...
Call now at 503-273-5058.
Care we provide at VA Portland health care
Being in a state of good health is not just the absence of disease, but having both physical and mental well-being. Through the services that VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) offers through its Mental Health and Neurosciences Division, we aim to treat all Veterans completely. A full range of services from individual and group appointments, to treatment programs and therapy options for all Veterans is offered and available at VA Portland:
-
Hepatitis C Treatment
-
Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence
-
Opioid Substitution
-
Parkinson's Disease Research, Education & Clinical Center (PADRECC)
-
Psychiatry
-
Psychology
-
PTSD
-
Substance Abuse
About the Mental Health Program
The Mental Health service VA Portland provides includes consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a variety of issues that can impact emotional well-being.
We conduct research and training to ensure state-of-the-art treatment.
Services Offered
Mental Health services provided at VAPORHCS include treatments for —
- depression, sadness, grief
- anxiety, worry, nervousness
- addictive behaviors
- relationship problems
- stress from medical problems and/or pain
- post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- emotional problems, such as managing anger
- vocational issues
- troublesome thoughts or ideas
- confused thinking
- aggressive or self-harming behaviors
- memory problems
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health consultant.
Confidentiality
Mental health services are confidential. We will not talk to anyone about information you share unless you give written consent. Under federal law, a few exceptions to this rule exist. If you have questions, please ask your mental health provider.