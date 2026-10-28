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Patient advocates

The Patient Advocates at VA Portland Health Care System are specifically trained to provide a consistent, exceptional experience, that builds trust and confidence with Veterans and their families. If you've experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

We are now offering VA Video Connect appointments for Veterans to speak with a Facility Patient Advocate

The Veteran Experience Office Is Now Scheduling In Person and Virtual Appointments!

You can schedule your appointment by calling 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Or by sending a secure message to the Patient Advocates

Required information should include: 
-Full Name 
-Date of Birth 
-Days and times you are available
-Brief description of what you would like to discuss.

We will then confirm your appointment.

Connect with a patient advocate

Portland Campus Hours:

Walk-in hours are M-F from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Portland VA Medical Center in Bldg 101, Rm 120. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.

Appointment availability times are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm 
 

Vancouver Campus Hours:

Walk-in hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Vancouver VA Medical Center in Bldg 11, Rm 112. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.

Appointment availability times are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm 
 

  • Secure Messaging via Patient Advocate drop down in MyHealtheVet
  • VA Video Connect appointment (book by calling or sending a secure message)
Deanna Sheaffer

Deanna Sheaffer

Veteran Experience Officer/Patient Advocate Supervisor

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Portrait of a smiling woman standing in front of an American flag.

Benilda T Perez

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Woman in navy uniform with white collar, glasses, and U.S. flag behind her.

Avila Porter

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Jasmine Battle seated in front of the American flag wearing a red top and patterned scarf.

Jasmine Battle

Patient Representative

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Vannette Olvera portrait

Vannette Olvera

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Care we provide at VA Portland health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Bald man with glasses and beard, wearing green shirt and checkered green jacket, smiling.

Andrew Hasseries

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone:

Related information

  • A My HealtheVet Premium account provides you with more tools and information for managing your health care. Along with the features available to Basic users, Premium accounts allow you to access more VA health records and information, communicate with your care team and VA staff, and manage your appointments.

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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