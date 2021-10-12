Patient advocates
The Patient Advocates at VA Portland health care system are specifically trained to provide a consistent, exceptional experience, that builds trust and confidence with Veterans and their families. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Anastasia Tess Coker
Bend - Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: 541-550-5471
Email: Anastasia.Coker@va.gov
Ruel Enriquez
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Ruel.Enriquez@va.gov
Benilda T Perez
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Benilda.Perez@va.gov
Deanna Sheaffer
Patient Advocate Supervisor
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Deanna.Sheaffer@va.gov
Kelly Williams
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Kelly.Williams@va.gov
Avila Porter
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Avila.Porter2@va.gov
Sara Hart
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Email: Sara.A.Hart@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Portland health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights