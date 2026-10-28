Patient advocates
The Patient Advocates at VA Portland Health Care System are specifically trained to provide a consistent, exceptional experience, that builds trust and confidence with Veterans and their families. If you've experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
We are now offering VA Video Connect appointments for Veterans to speak with a Facility Patient Advocate
The Veteran Experience Office Is Now Scheduling In Person and Virtual Appointments!
You can schedule your appointment by calling 503-220-8262, ext. 58549
Or by sending a secure message to the Patient Advocates
Required information should include:
-Full Name
-Date of Birth
-Days and times you are available
-Brief description of what you would like to discuss.
We will then confirm your appointment.
Connect with a patient advocate
Portland Campus Hours:
Walk-in hours are M-F from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Portland VA Medical Center in Bldg 101, Rm 120. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.
Appointment availability times are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm
Vancouver Campus Hours:
Walk-in hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Vancouver VA Medical Center in Bldg 11, Rm 112. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.
Appointment availability times are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm
- Secure Messaging via Patient Advocate drop down in MyHealtheVet
- VA Video Connect appointment (book by calling or sending a secure message)
Deanna Sheaffer
Veteran Experience Officer/Patient Advocate Supervisor
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Benilda T Perez
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Avila Porter
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Jasmine Battle
Patient Representative
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Vannette Olvera
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Care we provide at VA Portland health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Andrew Hasseries
Patient Advocate
VA Portland health care
Phone: