Patient advocates

The Patient Advocates at VA Portland health care system are specifically trained to provide a consistent, exceptional experience, that builds trust and confidence with Veterans and their families. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Anastasia Tess Coker

Bend - Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone: 541-550-5471

Email: Anastasia.Coker@va.gov

Ruel Enriquez

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Ruel.Enriquez@va.gov

Benilda T Perez

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Benilda.Perez@va.gov

Deanna Sheaffer

Patient Advocate Supervisor

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Deanna.Sheaffer@va.gov

Kelly Williams

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Kelly.Williams@va.gov

Avila Porter

Patient Advocate

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Avila.Porter2@va.gov

Sara Hart

Veteran Experience Officer

VA Portland health care

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 58549

Email: Sara.A.Hart@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Portland health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
