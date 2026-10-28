Patient advocates

Connect with a patient advocate

Portland Campus Hours:

Walk-in hours are M-F from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Portland VA Medical Center in Bldg 101, Rm 120. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.

Appointment availability times are Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm



Vancouver Campus Hours:

Walk-in hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Vancouver VA Medical Center in Bldg 11, Rm 112. Please note that if there is a scheduled appointment you may have to wait to be seen during the open hours.

Appointment availability times are Tuesday and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 pm

