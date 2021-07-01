Locations
Main locations
Portland VA Medical Center
3710 Southwest US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239-2964
Main phone: 503-721-1498
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98661-3753
Main phone: 360-759-1901
Health clinic locations
Fairview VA Clinic
1800 Northeast Market Drive
Fairview, OR 97024-7000
Main phone: 503-660-0600
Hillsboro VA Clinic
1925 North East Stucki Avenue, Suite 300
Hillsboro, OR 97006-6945
Main phone: 503-906-5000
Lincoln City VA Clinic
4422 Northeast Devils Lake Boulevard, Suite 2
Lincoln City, OR 97367-5000
Main phone: 541-265-4947
Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic
704 Veterans Drive
The Dalles, OR 97058-9998
Main phone: 541-296-3937
Newport VA Clinic
1010 Southwest Coast Highway, Bridgeview Professional Center, Suite 203
Newport, OR 97365-5215
Main phone: 541-265-4182
North Coast VA Clinic
91400 Neacoxie Street, Building 7315
Warrenton, OR 97146-7267
Main phone: 503-220-8262 x52593
Portland VA Clinic
308 Southwest 1st Avenue, Community Resource & Referral Center, Lawrence Building, Suite 155
Portland, OR 97204-3432
Main phone: 503-808-1256
Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic
2650 Northeast Courtney Drive
Bend, OR 97701-7639
Main phone: 541-647-5200
Salem VA Clinic
1750 McGilchrist Street Southeast, Suite 130
Salem, OR 97302-1691
Main phone: 503-721-1499
West Linn VA Clinic
1750 Southwest Blankenship Road, Suite 300
West Linn, OR 97068-5100
Main phone: 503-210-4900