Portland VA Clinic
Our Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC - also known as "Portland Clinic") provides services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. CRRC offers housing placement, mental health, primary care and social work. The CRRC is part of the VA Portland Health Care System. Please note: NO EMERGENCY SERVICES are available at this location. Below, you'll find our address, hours of operation, and walk-in hours.
Location and contact information
Address
308 Southwest 1st Avenue, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Lawrence Building, Suite 155
Portland, OR 97204-3432
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
COVID-19 vaccination and COVID testing information
COVID-19 vaccines remain the best measure to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. Get yours scheduled today.
Get the latest information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccination or a COVID test.
What is the CRRC?
A community based resource and referral center that provides access to both VA and community services.
Who is eligible?
Veterans (and their families) who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
What if I am not eligible for medical care at the VA?
You might still be eligible for the grand and per diem program or community services. The CRRC will help you access services to help prevent or end homelessness.
Our program provides:
- Short-term case management
- On-site primary care
- Access to medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment
- Access to VA housing programs:
- Grant and Per Diem
- HUD/VASH
- Veterans Recovery House
- Help finding market rate or subsidized housing or linkage to community housing programs
- On-site Compensation and Pension (C&P) exams
- Ability to get VA claims expedited
- Access to employment programs:
- Support Employment
- Veterans Reintegration Program
- State Employment
- On-site computers
- Clothing and hygiene items
The CRRC has a multi-disciplinary team that includes social workers, a peer specialist, a psychologist and program support assistants.
We work closely with other VA programs and community partners to help each Veteran access the services they need. Some VA and community partners who come on-site:
- VBA Homeless Coordinator
- Compensation and Pension (C&P) Examiners
- Social Security
- Oregon State Department of Labor
- Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator
- VA Vocational Rehab
- HUD/VASH Case Managers
Monday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Excluding federal holidays.
Beneficiary Travel Program
The Beneficiary Travel program provides eligible Veterans and other beneficiaries mileage reimbursement, common carrier (plane, train, bus, taxi, light rail, etc.) or when medically indicated, "special mode" (ambulance, wheelchair van) transport for travel to and from VA health care, or VA authorized non-VA health care for which the Veteran is eligible.
Learn more about how you can help VA Portland Veterans.
Portland: 503-273-5042
Vancouver: 360-690-1842
Other services at VA Portland health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Homeless Veteran care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Addiction and depression treatment
- Health and dental care
Learn more and connect with a care coordinator
Learn more about VA Portland vocational rehabilitation services and training opportunities
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Nutrition and Food Services
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease, diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Learn more about VA Portland's Nutrition and Food Service.
Learn about VA Portland's many available Nutrition Classes.
Learn more about the weight management options through VA Portland.
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care, Women's health care
- Social services and telehealth options
- Vaccinations, such as flu and COVID-19
- Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) (under Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS))
- Call us at 503-721-1498 , option 3 to make/change an appt. or to relay a message to your care team.
- Learn about weight management options through VA Portland.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Learn about VA Portland's Advance Care Planning – Group Visits (ACP-GV)
Connect with a VA Portland Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) coordinator and learn more about IPV services.
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation
Lean more and connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager
Learn about VA Portland's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP).