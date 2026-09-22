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Portland VA Clinic

Our Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC - also known as "Portland Clinic") provides services for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. CRRC offers housing placement, mental health, primary care and social work. The CRRC is part of the VA Portland Health Care System. Please note: NO EMERGENCY SERVICES are available at this location. Below, you'll find our address, hours of operation, and walk-in hours.

Location and contact information

Address

308 Southwest 1st Avenue, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Lawrence Building, Suite 155
Portland, OR 97204-3432

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
VA Community Resource and Referral Center sign on building.

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

COVID-19 vaccination and COVID testing information

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Get the latest information on how to get your COVID-19 vaccination or a COVID test.

 

What is the CRRC?

A community based resource and referral center that provides access to both VA and community services.

Who is eligible?

Veterans (and their families) who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

What if I am not eligible for medical care at the VA?

You might still be eligible for the grand and per diem program or community services. The CRRC will help you access services to help prevent or end homelessness.

Our program provides:

  • Short-term case management
  • On-site primary care
  • Access to medical, mental health and substance abuse treatment
  • Access to VA housing programs:
    • Grant and Per Diem
    • HUD/VASH
    • Veterans Recovery House
  • Help finding market rate or subsidized housing or linkage to community housing programs
  • On-site Compensation and Pension (C&P) exams
  • Ability to get VA claims expedited
  • Access to employment programs: 
    • Support Employment
    • Veterans Reintegration Program
    • State Employment
  • On-site computers
  • Clothing and hygiene items

The CRRC has a multi-disciplinary team that includes social workers, a peer specialist, a psychologist and program support assistants.

We work closely with other VA programs and community partners to help each Veteran access the services they need. Some VA and community partners who come on-site:

  • VBA Homeless Coordinator
  • Compensation and Pension (C&P) Examiners
  • Social Security
  • Oregon State Department of Labor
  • Veterans Justice Outreach Coordinator
  • VA Vocational Rehab
  • HUD/VASH Case Managers

Monday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Thursday: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Excluding federal holidays.

Beneficiary Travel Program

The Beneficiary Travel program provides eligible Veterans and other beneficiaries mileage reimbursement, common carrier (plane, train, bus, taxi, light rail, etc.) or when medically indicated, "special mode" (ambulance, wheelchair van) transport for travel to and from VA health care, or VA authorized non-VA health care for which the Veteran is eligible.

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA Portland health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Homeless Veteran care

If you’re homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We offer many programs and services, including free health care. And we can help you connect with resources in your community.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact one of our care coordinators to get help with:

 

  • Immediate food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Justice system navigation and community reentry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Addiction and depression treatment
  • Health and dental care

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Learn more about VA Portland vocational rehabilitation services and training opportunities

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

  • Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
  • Marriage and relationship problems
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
  • Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Nutrition, food, and dietary care

Our nutrition experts work closely with you and your care team to help make sure you’re getting the nutrition you need to get and stay as healthy as possible.

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Nutrition and Food Services

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System

Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:

  • Cardiovascular and heart health
  • Chronic kidney disease, diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
  • Eating disorders and digestive health
  • Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
  • Weight management

Learn more about VA Portland's Nutrition and Food Service.

Learn about VA Portland's many available Nutrition Classes.

Learn more about the weight management options through VA Portland.

Primary care

Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System

A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:

Social work

Social workers are here to help Veterans, families and caregivers with almost any need, from help with finances or housing to questions about treatment to just feeling overwhelmed. We are here for you.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Care we provide at VA Portland Health Care System

Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:

  • Home health services
  • Legal services
  • Transportation
  • Community living

Learn about VA Portland's Advance Care Planning – Group Visits (ACP-GV)

Connect with a VA Portland Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) coordinator and learn more about IPV services.

Women Veteran care

Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram

We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Main Phone

,

Main Phone

Service Hours

The service hours are the same as our facility hours.

Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women's health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:

  • Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
  • Mental health care and counseling
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
  • Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation

Lean more and connect with a Women Veteran Program Manager

Learn  about VA Portland's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP).

Get updates from VA Portland health care

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