Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
1601 East 4th Plain Boulevard
Vancouver, WA 98661-3753
Intersection: East 4th Plain Boulevard and St. Johns Boulevard
Coordinates: 45°38'21.77"N 122°39'19.39"W