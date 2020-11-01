Operating status

 Skip to Content
VA Portland health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Portland VA Medical Center
Normal services and hours
Portland VA Medical Center-Vancouver
Normal services and hours
Fairview VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Hillsboro VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Lincoln City VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Loren R. Kaufman VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Newport VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
North Coast VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Portland VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
Robert D. Maxwell Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic
Normal services and hours
Salem VA Clinic
Normal services and hours
West Linn VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

VA Police: 503-808-1911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1, or text to 838255

Change your appointment: 503-220-8262, select 2

VA Portland Inpatient locator (via VA Operator): 503-220-8262, select 0

Pharmacy automated refill line: 503-273-5201 or 888-400-8387 

Eligibility / Enrollment Services: 503-273-5069 

Local emergency resources

Oregon Emergency Management

Oregon State Police

Oregon Department of Transportation

Washington State Emergency Management Division

Washington State Patrol

Washington State Department of Transportation