VA Portland Programs and other services not listed under "Health care services" or elsewhere...

ACP is where/how you communicate your preferences regarding future health care when you are unable to do so.

The Mindfulness Institute a new Whole Health program focused on improving the health and well-being of Veterans and staff through the promotion of evidence-based Mindfulness Training across the VA Portland.

​​​​​​​The Progressions Program is a clinical framework of care based on Dr. Judith Herman’s three-stage model of recovery. Trauma and Recovery (1997) describes in detail the healing process of people who struggle with a combination of problems related to unwanted, abusive, or traumatic experiences.