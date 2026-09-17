Programs
Explore VA Portland Health Care System's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties. This web page also provides links to other various VA Portland services and resources that do not fit under other categories listed elsewhere on the VA Portland website.
VA Portland Programs and other services not listed under "Health care services" or elsewhere...
ACP is where/how you communicate your preferences regarding future health care when you are unable to do so.
Learn about Vaccination Opportunities
Learn about VA Portland Chaplain Service
Learn about Internship and fellowship program opportunities with VA Portland
Learn about the The Mindfulness Institute
The Mindfulness Institute a new Whole Health program focused on improving the health and well-being of Veterans and staff through the promotion of evidence-based Mindfulness Training across the VA Portland.
The Progressions Program is a clinical framework of care based on Dr. Judith Herman’s three-stage model of recovery. Trauma and Recovery (1997) describes in detail the healing process of people who struggle with a combination of problems related to unwanted, abusive, or traumatic experiences.
VA Portland Self-Referral Classes
Our classes provide information about health and how to care for yourself to help you stay healthy and live longer. Being in a class or group also provides a chance for connection with other Veterans which can be an important part of living well.
This comprehensive list of Self-Referral Classes is available for download or printing, but because it is updated often, please ensure you regularly check the link below to ensure you have the most recent version.