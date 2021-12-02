Advance Care Planning – Group Visits (ACP-GV)

Advance Care Planning is the process where you identify and communicate your values and preferences regarding future health care for use at a time if you are no longer capable of making healthcare decisions. It is about planning for the health related “what ifs” that may happen at any stage of life.



It takes into consideration:

■ Your values

■ Your culture

■ Your personal history, background and lived experiences that make you unique and individual

■ Your spiritual beliefs

■Which treatments may or may not be right for you

■ Who you would like to speak for you if you cannot speak for yourself

Advance Care Planning allows you to write down what you have discussed with your trusted others, so that your future medical decisions are known. This process can be overwhelming; you don’t have to do it alone! Join an Advance Care Planning-Group Visit (ACP-GV) workshop by calling 503-220-8262 x 50526 or 971-352-0844!

What are Advanced Care Planning Group Visits (ACP-GV)?

Advance Care Planning Workshops are made up of Veterans, just like you, who are interested in learning more about Advance Care Planning. They provide education, information and answers about Advance Care Planning and Advance Directives.

Through these workshops, Veterans experience:

A group setting where you can talk, learn and share experiences with other Veterans

Access to health care providers to ask questions and understand how to complete the VA Advance Directive

The chance to invite a friend or family member to attend the Workshop with you

Help with how to talk about this difficult topic

The chance to document your wishes in an Advance Directive

Group workshops are free and offered by video (VVC) or phone appointments weekly

Join an ACP-GV workshop by calling 503-220-8262 , ext. 50526 or 971-352-0844

Eligibility: Who is Invited to Attend an ACP-GV Workshop?

All Veterans are encouraged to attend an ACP-GV Workshop! Having a conversation about Advance Care Planning may be difficult, but these discussions will ensure that a plan is created reflecting what YOU want. Your trusted others and healthcare providers will better understand what matters most to you.

Veterans encouraged to attend an ACP-GV Workshop are:

All Veterans! Advance Care Planning is not based on health status, age or knowledge level of Advance Care Planning and there can always be more to learn

If you do not have an Advance Directive on file with the VA, or you would like to update your existing Advance Directive

If you have not engaged in Advance Care Planning in the last 3 years; ACP is a lifelong, ongoing process that should be revisited frequently

After the loss of a family member, friend, or chosen health care agent in your Advance Directive

After a change in marital status (i.e. marriage or divorce)

After any significant diagnosis or change in your health status

Veterans can bring a guest (i.e. partner, caregiver, friend, family member, etc.)

Why is Advance Care Planning important for me?

Anything can happen at any time. Advance Care Planning can help you keep control of your healthcare even if you become medically or mentally unable to speak for yourself. Advance Care Planning is your right.

Advance Care Planning can help: