Comprehensive Cancer Care Services

We have a network of medical experts and support services to help you understand your diagnosis, make informed choices about your treatment options, and identify your goals of care to create a personal care plan that will promote the best possible outcomes.

We work closely with our academic affiliate, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), to provide this world-class care and participate in VA clinical trials that give Veterans access to the most up-to-date treatments. Our doctors also practice and hold academic appointments at OHSU.

Care for Veterans

We are committed to serving Veterans and their family. We understand the unique needs of Veterans and are here to support you every step of the way.

Care Coordination

As part of the care team, our nurse care coordinators will work with you and our providers to coordinate your appointments for timely care. You will be taken care of very quickly from diagnosis through care.

Multidisciplinary Team Approach

We provide high-quality, multidisciplinary team care often all in one place. We discuss your care plan as a multidisciplinary team and work together to streamline your care.

Quality Program

Our commitment to providing high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care, and emotional support to our Veterans and their family has earned, VA Portland Health Care System accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.