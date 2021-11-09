Cancer Care Services
Whether you have a new cancer diagnosis or have been dealing with cancer for a long time, VA Portland Health Care System is here to provide timely, compassionate, and state-of-the-art care.
Comprehensive Cancer Care Services
We have a network of medical experts and support services to help you understand your diagnosis, make informed choices about your treatment options, and identify your goals of care to create a personal care plan that will promote the best possible outcomes.
We work closely with our academic affiliate, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), to provide this world-class care and participate in VA clinical trials that give Veterans access to the most up-to-date treatments. Our doctors also practice and hold academic appointments at OHSU.
Care for Veterans
We are committed to serving Veterans and their family. We understand the unique needs of Veterans and are here to support you every step of the way.
Care Coordination
As part of the care team, our nurse care coordinators will work with you and our providers to coordinate your appointments for timely care. You will be taken care of very quickly from diagnosis through care.
Multidisciplinary Team Approach
We provide high-quality, multidisciplinary team care often all in one place. We discuss your care plan as a multidisciplinary team and work together to streamline your care.
Quality Program
Our commitment to providing high-quality, multidisciplinary cancer care, and emotional support to our Veterans and their family has earned, VA Portland Health Care System accreditation from the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer.
Cancer Care Navigation Team
503-220-8262, ext. 51753
Hematology Nurse Care Coordinator
503-721-1436
Oncology Nurse Care Coodinator
503-220-3408
Urology Cancer Care Coordinator
503-220-8262, ext. 57718
- Chemotherapy and Infusion Therapy
- Clinical Trials
- Diagnostic Imaging and Testing
- General Surgery
- Interventional Radiology
- Lung Cancer Screening Program
- Medical Oncology & Hematology Care
- Multidisciplinary Clinics: Gastrointestinal, Head & Neck, and Lung Cancer
- Palliative Care
- Precision Oncology - Molecular Testing
- Radiation Oncology (with our academic affiliate/community)
- Telehealth: Medical Oncology & Hematology and Lung Cancer Evaluation/Follow-up
- Dermatology
- Gastroenterology/Colorectal Surgery
- Hepatology/Hepatobiliary Surgery
- Medical Oncology & Hematology
- Neuro-Oncology/Neurosurgery
- Orthopaedic Oncology/Bone and Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- Otolaryngology (ENT)
- Pulmonary Medicine (Lung)
- Thoracic Surgery (Chest)
- Urology/Urologic Oncology
We have services to support you and your loved ones before, during, and after treatment.
- Cancer Care Navigation Team
- Cancer Rehabilitation Services
- Chaplains
- Home Based Services
- Nutrition Services
- Oncology Social Workers
- Support Groups
- Tobacco Cessation
- Travel & Lodging