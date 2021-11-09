Cancer Care - Clinical Trials

NAVIGATE Site

The NCI and VA Interagency Group to Accelerate Trials Enrollment (NAVIGATE) program is a partnership between the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to facilitate enrollment of Veterans with cancer into NCI-funded clinical trials. This provides more access to the latest treatment options for VA patients with cancer. Portland VA Medical Center is one of 12 centers across the US selected to launch this program. The principal investigator is Mark Garzotto, MD.

Cancer Clinical Trials at VA Portland

Find cancer clinical trials available at VA Portland in the list below. For more information about VA Portland clinical trials that you may be eligible for, please speak with your doctor.