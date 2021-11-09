Cancer Care - Clinical Trials
VA Portland Health Care System participates in cancer research to bring the latest advances in diagnostic testing and procedures, surgery, medicine, radiation therapy, and supportive care to our Veterans. We have national experts in addition to working with Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) and national research organizations to offer cutting edge care to Veterans. We offer Veterans with cancer the opportunity to participate in clinical trials. If you are interested in learning more about clinical trials available at VA Portland, please speak with your doctor.
The NCI and VA Interagency Group to Accelerate Trials Enrollment (NAVIGATE) program is a partnership between the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to facilitate enrollment of Veterans with cancer into NCI-funded clinical trials. This provides more access to the latest treatment options for VA patients with cancer. Portland VA Medical Center is one of 12 centers across the US selected to launch this program. The principal investigator is Mark Garzotto, MD.
Cancer Clinical Trials at VA Portland
Find cancer clinical trials available at VA Portland in the list below. For more information about VA Portland clinical trials that you may be eligible for, please speak with your doctor.
Principal Investigator: Rajan Kulkarni, MD
Title: A Study to Compare the Administration of Pembrolizumab After Surgery Versus Administration Both Before and After Surgery for High-Risk Melanoma.
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT03698019
Principal Investigator: Julie Graff, MD
Title: Fecal Microbiota Transplant and Pembrolizumab for Men with Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT04116775
Principal Investigator: Mark Garzotto, MD
Title: Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Plus Androgen Axis Blockade Prior to Prostatectomy for High Risk Localized Prostate Cancer
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT03753243
Principal Investigator: Mark Garzotto, MD
Title: Phase 3 Study of ProstAtak® Immunotherapy With Standard Radiation Therapy for Localized Prostate Cancer (PrTK03)
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT01436968
Principal Investigator: Ryan Kopp, MD
Title: A Study of Rucaparib Versus Physician's Choice of Therapy in Patients With Metastatic Castration-resistant Prostate Cancer and Homologous Recombination Gene Deficiency (TRITON3)
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT02975934
Principal Investigator: Ryan Kopp, MD
Title: Perioperative Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) Plus Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Versus Perioperative Placebo Plus Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Cisplatin-eligible Muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC) (MK-3475-866/KEYNOTE-866) (KEYNOTE-866)
Trial Details (link): Clinical Trials - NCT03924856
More Information About Clinical Trials
- American Cancer Society - Clinical Trials
- ClinicalTrials.gov - Database of privately and publicly funded clinical studies conducted around the world. Click here for how to find VA-sponsored clinical trials near you.
- National Cancer Institute - Clinical trial information for patients and caregivers.