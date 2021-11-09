Cancer Care - Multidisciplinary Team Approach

Tumor Boards/Conferences

Veteran’s cases are presented weekly to a room of experts who review test results and images together, discuss clinical information, and review the latest recommendations from research studies before recommending a care plan.

Multidisciplinary Clinics

We offer multidisciplinary clinics for gastrointestinal (GI), head & neck (ENT), and lung cancers. Veterans receive evaluation and care from various cancer experts and support services in ONE appointment. You may see specialists from medicine, surgery, medical oncology, palliative care, radiation oncology, nursing, nutrition, and more.

Return to VA Portland Cancer Care Services