Cancer Care - Specialties
VA Portland provides care for a variety of cancer specialties. Listed below are the specialties provided and their information.
HepatoPancreatoBiliary (HPB) program is a comprehensive approach to medical-surgical management by Transplant surgeons who diagnose and treat Veterans with cancer and diseases of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts. The team also can treat benign issues of cysts, biliary strictures, and bile duct injuries.Our board-certified surgeons provide curative and palliative treatments for Veterans with malignancies. Treatment options range from laparoscopic Radio Frequency Ablations (RFA) for liver cancer to liver resections, cholecystectomy, splenectomy, bile duct resection, gastrojejunostomy, pancreaticojejuostomy, and Whipple procedure.
For more information, please call our HepatoPancreatoBiliary Nurse Care Coordinator
503-220-8262, ext. 51617
The Orthopaedic Oncology Service at the Portland VA diagnoses and treats conditions of the musculoskeletal system, including cancers of the bones, muscles, and other soft tissues. By combining timely care, a patient-oriented approach, and advanced technologies including 3D printing, our team provides high-quality care to Veterans.
For more information, please call our Orthopedic Nurse Care Coordinator 503-220-8262, ext. 55791
The head and neck cancer surgeons in Otolaryngology diagnose and treat Veterans with cancer of the head, throat, and neck areas. They use advanced procedures, to help Veterans reach the best possible outcomes in their care. When needed, the surgeons consult our ENT Multidisciplinary Clinic. Our ENT Multidisciplinary Clinic is made up of a team of various experts in head and neck cancer. This clinic includes ENT surgeons, medical oncology, radiation oncology, speech therapy, nutrition, oncology social work, palliative care, and cancer navigation. You may be scheduled to meet with all or some of these providers, depending on your needs. ENT also follows Veterans after treatment to address side effects through education, reconstructive surgeries, and referral to support services.
For more information, please call our ENT Nurse Care Coordinator 503-220-8262, ext. 57537
Thoracic Surgery cares for Veterans with cancers in the chest, including lung and esophageal cancers. They facilitate rapid workup and diagnostic procedures and offer surgical techniques ranging from minimally-invasive procedures to complex surgeries.
The Urology Oncology Service cares for Veterans with prostate, bladder, testicular, kidney, and other genitourinary cancers, working with specialists across the VA to diagnose and manage these conditions. They help Veterans understand their treatment options, make informed decisions about their care, and ensure Veterans receive the best possible treatment. Urology offers some of the most advanced diagnostic and treatment options available for prostate cancer, including MRI-fusion biopsy, nerve sparing prostate surgery, robotic surgery, and many research and clinical trial opportunities for new drugs and technologies. Radiation treatment is contracted with our academic affiliate, Oregon Health & Science University, or other partners in the community. We also offer cutting edge treatment options for kidney and bladder cancer, including robotic partial nephrectomy, laparoscopic nephrectomy, energy based ablative techniques for small renal tumors, chemotherapy and immunotherapy placed into the bladder, in addition to clinical trial options. We also provide continuing care for cancer survivors including management of long-term side effects of cancer therapy such as erectile dysfunction and urinary symptoms.
For more information, please call our Urology Cancer Care Coordinator 503-220-8262, ext. 57718