Cancer Care - Specialties

HepatoPancreatoBiliary (HPB) program is a comprehensive approach to medical-surgical management by Transplant surgeons who diagnose and treat Veterans with cancer and diseases of the liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts. The team also can treat benign issues of cysts, biliary strictures, and bile duct injuries.Our board-certified surgeons provide curative and palliative treatments for Veterans with malignancies. Treatment options range from laparoscopic Radio Frequency Ablations (RFA) for liver cancer to liver resections, cholecystectomy, splenectomy, bile duct resection, gastrojejunostomy, pancreaticojejuostomy, and Whipple procedure.

For more information, please call our HepatoPancreatoBiliary Nurse Care Coordinator

503-220-8262, ext. 51617