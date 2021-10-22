COVID symptoms? What you should know.

If you have other symptoms of COVID-19, like these listed above/below, contact your VA care team before going to a VA health facility. Contacting us first helps us keep you and others safe.

Relay a message to your VA Portland care team by calling 503-220-8262, option 2.

You can send your VA provider a secure message about your symptoms. (Call the VA Portland MyHealtheVet team to get an account at 503-721-7854.

If going to the VA Portland Emergency Department, please call before arriving at 503-721-7803.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus which may include…

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If you’d like to talk to someone about coronavirus concerns, like testing, exposure, and prevention at VA, call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).