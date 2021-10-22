 Skip to Content
COVID symptoms? What you should know.

What should YOU do if you think you or a loved one may have symptoms of COVID-19? If you have any of these emergency warning signs, call 911 to get help now: - trouble breathing - persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest - bluish lips or face - suddenly feeling or acting confused - trouble waking up or staying awake.

If you have other symptoms of COVID-19, like these listed above/below, contact your VA care team before going to a VA health facility. Contacting us first helps us keep you and others safe. 

  • Relay a message to your VA Portland care team by calling  503-220-8262, option 2.
  • You can send your VA provider a secure message about your symptoms.  (Call the VA Portland MyHealtheVet team to get an account at  503-721-7854.
  • If going to the VA Portland Emergency Department, please call before arriving at 503-721-7803.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus which may include

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you’d like to talk to someone about coronavirus concerns, like testing, exposure, and prevention at VA, call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).

