COVID symptoms? What you should know.
What should YOU do if you think you or a loved one may have symptoms of COVID-19? If you have any of these emergency warning signs, call 911 to get help now: - trouble breathing - persistent (continuing) pain or pressure in the chest - bluish lips or face - suddenly feeling or acting confused - trouble waking up or staying awake.
If you have other symptoms of COVID-19, like these listed above/below, contact your VA care team before going to a VA health facility. Contacting us first helps us keep you and others safe.
- Relay a message to your VA Portland care team by calling 503-220-8262, option 2.
- You can send your VA provider a secure message about your symptoms. (Call the VA Portland MyHealtheVet team to get an account at 503-721-7854.
- If going to the VA Portland Emergency Department, please call before arriving at 503-721-7803.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus which may include…
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If you’d like to talk to someone about coronavirus concerns, like testing, exposure, and prevention at VA, call our MyVA411 main information line at 800-698-2411 (TTY: 711).