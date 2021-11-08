Dental Services

Urgent/Emergent Care for eligible Veterans

During business hours: All requests for urgent dental care should be made by calling the Dental clinic first. We recommend calling in the morning. A dental staff member will take or return your call, typically within two hours. Staff will triage your condition and appoint as appropriate.

Direct walk up to the dental clinic without an appointment is highly discouraged. Unscheduled walk ups may not be able to be accommodated the same day based on the clinical conditions.

Clinic telephone numbers

Portland: 503-273-5024 (and for general program information)

Vancouver: 360-619-5990

Outside of Business Hours: Report to Emergency Department at PVAMC for emergent issues.

Types of Services

Dental benefits include a full range of services for eligible* Veterans.

Below are some of the many services offered by VA Dentistry:

• Regularly scheduled cleaning and x-rays.

• Restorative procedures such as fillings, crowns and bridges.

• Comfortable, well-fitting dentures. • Oral surgery such as tooth extractions.

• Access to oral and facial reconstruction surgery resulting from trauma or serious illness.

Service Animal Policy

Per VHA Directive 1188, service animals are not permitted in areas where invasive procedures are being performed, including dental exam rooms, and other areas. VA staff cannot care for a Veteran’s animal so the handler or the alternate handler (e.g. family member) must be responsible for control of the service animal at all times. Veterans are encouraged to make proper arrangements prior to scheduled appointments.

VA Portland offers a general practice residency in dentistry program approved by the American Dental Association and affiliated with Oregon Health Sciences University.