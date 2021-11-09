Eye Services
VA Portland Eye Care Service includes optometrists, ophthalmologists, ophthalmic technicians, dispensing opticians, and other support staff who provide full scope optometric services. Along with the treatment and management of ocular disease, Veterans are also screened and tested for any optical/eyeglass upgrades that may be indicated for routine visual needs.
Call the Eye Clinic at 503-721-7890 and use the following phone options for services;
Option 1: Scheduling
Option 2: Medications
Option 3: Optical Shop
Option 4: Community Care
Option 5: Urgent Eye Problems
For low vision related services; learn more about the Low Vision Clinic.
Optical Shops
VA Portland has four Optical Shops where eligible Veterans can order eyeglasses, have eyeglasses adjusted and repairs done, and have related prescriptions verified.
Optical Shop general hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed all federal holidays.
VA Portland Optical Shops are located at;
- Portland VA Medical Center, Eye Clinic, Bldg. 100, 8-C140
- Vancouver VA Campus, Eye Clinic, Building 17, 3rd Floor
- Salem CBOC, Eye Clinic, Suite 130
- Bend CBOC, Eye Clinic, 2nd Floor
Reordering Eyeglasses
- Eligible Veterans may reorder their eyeglasses without having to visit the optical shop. Reordering is only an option when you have a prior order on record and your frame style is still available to order.
- Simply fax your prescription to 503-402-2943, or send a secure message via your MyHealtheVet account. When sending a fax or secure message for a reorder please include: the last four of your SSN, and your current phone number and mailing address.
- Contact Number; 503-721-7890, option 3 and follow the prompts to leave a message at the Portland or Vancouver VAMC Optical Shop, or the Salem or Bend CBOC Optical Shops.