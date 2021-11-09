Eye Services

Call the Eye Clinic at 503-721-7890 and use the following phone options for services;

Option 1: Scheduling

Option 2: Medications

Option 3: Optical Shop

Option 4: Community Care

Option 5: Urgent Eye Problems

For low vision related services; learn more about the Low Vision Clinic.

Optical Shops

VA Portland has four Optical Shops where eligible Veterans can order eyeglasses, have eyeglasses adjusted and repairs done, and have related prescriptions verified.

Optical Shop general hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, closed all federal holidays.

VA Portland Optical Shops are located at;

Portland VA Medical Center, Eye Clinic, Bldg. 100, 8-C140

Vancouver VA Campus, Eye Clinic, Building 17, 3rd Floor

Salem CBOC, Eye Clinic, Suite 130

Bend CBOC, Eye Clinic, 2nd Floor



Reordering Eyeglasses