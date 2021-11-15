Fisher House
VA Portland Fisher House is located at the Vancouver VA Campus in Vancouver, Washington is "a home away from home" for families of Veterans and military service members who are hospitalized at the Portland VA Medical Center acute care hospital or who are residents of the Vancouver VA Community Living Center (CLC) or Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment Program (RRTP). There is no charge for families staying at the Fisher House.
Updated due to COVID-19
VA Portland Fisher House Staff may be contacted Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Referrals for the Fisher House are made through Social Workers and/or Clinical Staff who conduct an eligibility assessment and screening.
Currently only 1 family member/caregiver is permitted to stay at the Fisher House due to facility regulations. In addition, the Veteran’s care team must identify the specific need that deems this individual as “essential” to the inpatient Veterans care in order to qualify for lodging. No one under 18 is permitted to stay. No visitors are allowed. Only guests and VA Staff may enter the Fisher House.
House Manager: Kelly Konikow
Fisher House Office: 360-567-4647
VA Portland Fisher House opened for guests on March 23, 2016. As the 70th VA Fisher House, the VA Portland Fisher House is part of an ever-expanding network of Fisher Houses at military installations and VA medical centers across the nation.
Located on the southeast side of the Vancouver Division of the VA Portland Health Care System, the VA Portland Fisher House is a fully accessible, 13,500-square-foot home with 16 private guest suites. The common areas and guest rooms are professionally designed and beautifully furnished.
Fisher House guests share a large, fully equipped and well-stocked kitchen with space for guests to store their own food. The dining area offers a place for the family to gather and enjoy home-style meals.
Other common areas include separate family and living rooms, a large laundry room, and tranquil outdoor patios.
Like hotel rooms, all Fisher House guest rooms have a private attached bath and amenities, including all linens, wireless internet (throughout house), TVs and DVD player, telephone, and desks (in most rooms). Most importantly, the Fisher House has staff and volunteers to support our military service members, Veterans and their families.
The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership that supports America's military and Veterans in their time of need. The Fisher House Foundation donates "comfort homes," built on the grounds of major military installations and VA medical centers.
For more information on the Fisher House Foundation, please visit www.fisherhouse.org. About the Fisher House Foundation and Zachary Fisher
You can be a part of the Fisher House mission. The VA Portland Fisher House depends on donations from individuals and groups to support its programs. Funds will be used to support the ongoing, daily needs of the Fisher House as well as to enhance the stay of Fisher House guests. By donating directly to the VA Portland Health Care System, you can be assured that 100 percent of your donation will be used to support the VA Portland Fisher House.
To make a tax-deductible donation to the VA Portland Fisher House, please contact the VA Portland Voluntary Service Office: 503-220-8262, ext. 55042
Or mail your donation to:
VA Portland Health Care System Fisher House
Attn: Voluntary Service
3710 S.W. U.S. Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239
On the check remarks line, please write in: VA Portland Fisher House
Support VA Portland Fisher House with a debit or credit card donation on Pay.gov
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Who Owns the Fisher House?
The Fisher House Foundation builds and furnishes the house and then donates the house to the VA as a gift. The VA operates and maintains the house.
Does it cost anything to stay at a Fisher House?
There is no cost to stay at a VA Fisher House.
What is the criteria to stay at the Fisher House?
Updated due to COVID-19
A family member/caregiver of a hospitalized Veteran who live 50 miles or more from the Medical Center can stay at the Fisher House if deemed “essential” by clinical team. The house is not staffed 24/7 so guests must be able to care for themselves. Currently guests are not allowed to have any Visitors and no one under 18 is permitted to stay. Facility COVID-19 restrictions are in place and the Fisher House is required to follow facility guidelines as well as national regulations regarding who may qualify to stay.
How many rooms are there?
There are 16 suites, each room has a private bathroom.
Is parking available at the Fisher House?
Yes, parking in front of the Fisher House is available. Due to the limited quantity of parking spaces, one spot is allotted per family.
Do I need to provide my own food and prepare meals?
Donors make it possible for us to have food available for guests who reside in the house. If particular food items are not available, guests are responsible for purchasing them. A large kitchen is available for guests to prepare their own meals.
Do I provide my own linens (blankets, towels, etc.)?
Like a hotel, we provide fresh linens and towels to guests to use during their stay.
What time is check-in and check-out?
Updated due to COVID-19: Currently check-in time is no later than 3 p.m. so a staff member is available for check-in, orientation and screening. Check-out time is 11 a.m.
Is a shuttle service available?
The VA Shuttle that runs between the Portland and Vancouver campuses is available Monday through Friday. There is no VA provided shuttle transportation on weekends or holidays. Guests may use public transportation or community cabs at their own expense.