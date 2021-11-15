Updated due to COVID-19

VA Portland Fisher House Staff may be contacted Monday - Friday 7:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Referrals for the Fisher House are made through Social Workers and/or Clinical Staff who conduct an eligibility assessment and screening.

Currently only 1 family member/caregiver is permitted to stay at the Fisher House due to facility regulations. In addition, the Veteran’s care team must identify the specific need that deems this individual as “essential” to the inpatient Veterans care in order to qualify for lodging. No one under 18 is permitted to stay. No visitors are allowed. Only guests and VA Staff may enter the Fisher House.