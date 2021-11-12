Imaging/X-Ray Service

Dr. Ron Boucher, Chief of Imaging, and Laura Hatfield, Chief Technologist of Imaging, pose in 2018 with the newly-installed Philips Vereos digital PET/CT at Portland VA Medical Center.

Nuclear Medicine Division

Another example of innovation at VA Portland; we were also one of the first VA sites in the U.S. to install the Philips Vereos digital PET/CT scanner which has a much higher resolution than traditional non-digital PET/CT scanners.

The VA Portland Imaging Nuclear Medicine Division has the following equipment available to best serve our Veterans.

Philips Vereos digital PET/CT scanner

Siemens Symbia SPECT/CT

Siemens Symbia Intevo SPECT/CT

Siemens Symbia Intevo Bold SPECT/CT scanner

The Nuclear Medicine Division was an early adopter of the Gallium 68 Dotatate PET/CT which when compared to an In111 Octreotide scan has much better resolution with significantly lower radiation dose, an easier patient prep, and much faster scan time for the evaluation of neuroendocrine tumors.

Nuclear medicine also performs DaT SPECT/CT scans which are used to diagnose Parkinson’s disease much earlier than traditional methods. The Nuclear Medicine Division is also involved in Carbon 14 research with OHSU and works with interventional radiology in Y-90 liver tumor treatments.

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Division

The MRI division has a GE 1.5T 450 wide bore MR scanner and soon will be installing a Siemens 3.0T VIDA big bore MR scanner. The MRI division is on the leading edge of care with their pacemaker/ICD program, currently scanning patients with conditional and non-conditional pacemakers/ICDs with the support of an electrophysiologist Cardiologist on site. The MRI division is also involved in traumatic brain injury (TBI) research and part of the center of excellence for multiple sclerosis research.

Interventional Radiology (IR) Division

The IR division has a Philips Biplane angiography unit and is installing a Canon Infinix-i 4D CT/Infinix-i sky angiography unit that allows them to perform a CT scan in the middle of an angiography procedure if they need more information, without moving the patient.

The IR division is also at the forefront of oncology care performing CT-guided radiofrequency ablation of liver and renal neoplasms and was the 2nd VA in the nation to offer Yttrium-90 selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT) liver tumor treatments which is a minimally invasive treatment which can slow or cure liver cancer.

IR uses the Medivis SurgicalAR system, a breakthrough augmented reality surgical/interventional system that allows for a virtual reality fusion of a patient’s existing cross-sectional imaging data (CT, MRI) with the actual patient on the interventional table to increase understanding and precision of an interventional procedure.

The IR division has been a leader in the limb salvage program with advanced angiography procedures to improve extremity blood flow, saving patients from amputation. The VA Portland IR team is the first VA site to perform geniculate artery embolization for pain relief in a patient with end-stage knee degeneration who is not a candidate for a knee arthroplasty. Interventional radiology has also performed a recently developed procedure for prostate embolization as a non-operative treatment for benign prostatic hypertrophy.

Ultrasound Division

The Ultrasound division has five GE Logiq E10 ultrasound machines which are used for all routine ultrasound examinations, ultrasound guided biopsy procedures, and are also critical for the evaluation of posttransplant patients in support of the VA Portland liver and renal transplantation programs.

X-Ray Division

The X-Ray division has cutting edge and streamlined equipment including: five Shimadzu DR X-ray rooms, five total Canon and Fuji DR portable machines and soon will be getting six new OIC Elite C-arms. The division has one O-arm device which is used with stealth software for spine surgeries.

Fluoroscopy Division

The Fluoroscopy division has a Shimadzu Sonialvision G4 Remote Fluoroscopy room and a classic GE Fluoroscopy room to perform gastroenterology studies. They also have a Siemens Artis Zee C-arm fluoroscopy room used for joint injections and aspirations.

Information Technology

We use Carestream PACS for our picture archiving and communication system (PACS) with advanced image manipulation programs, Philips IntelliSpace Portal and TeraRecon available for radiologists and technologists. We will soon be the first VA hospital to install Vaultara which is an Amazon web cloud image sharing program to expedite importing outside imaging studies into the Portland VA. We currently monitor radiation dose information with GE’s DoseWatch program.

Vancouver Outpatient Imaging Center (VOICE)