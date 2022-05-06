Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is when a current or former intimate partner (like a boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse) stalks, harms, or threatens to harm their partner. Intimate partner violence can be emotional, physical, or sexual. It can also lead to short-term and long-term health problems, and a wide range of mental health issues. If you or someone you know is in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.
Connect with VA Portland's Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)
Vanessa Trupiano LCSW (she/her/hers)
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator
VA Portland health care
Jeanette Aanderud-Morrison LCSW (she/her/hers)
Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP) Coordinator
VA Portland health care
Phone: 503-220-8262 ext. 52590
Care we provide at VA Portland
- Counseling and Support
- Assistance with goal setting and safety planning
- Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options
- Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups
- Information about services and benefits available to you
- Treatment for Injuries
Specific Treatment Options
Strength at Home (SAH):
Strength at Home is a 12-week group for Veterans struggling with anger, abusive behaviors, aggression, and violence in intimate relationships (girlfriend, boyfriend, spouse, partner).
Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE):
An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV, such as verbal threats, controlling behaviors, coercive or unwanted sexual behavior, and physical aggression. RISE typically consists of up to approximately 8 sessions that are chosen by the Veteran in collaboration with the therapist.
Courageous Voices:
A skills-based support group designed to help Veterans heal from the impact of sexual violence.
Learn more about VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)