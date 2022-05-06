Intimate Partner Violence Program (IPVAP)

Care we provide at VA Portland

Counseling and Support

Assistance with goal setting and safety planning

Referral to emergency shelter and other housing options

Connection to community-based agencies for legal assistance, advocacy, support groups

Information about services and benefits available to you

Treatment for Injuries

Specific Treatment Options

Strength at Home (SAH):

Strength at Home is a 12-week group for Veterans struggling with anger, abusive behaviors, aggression, and violence in intimate relationships (girlfriend, boyfriend, spouse, partner).

Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE):

An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV, such as verbal threats, controlling behaviors, coercive or unwanted sexual behavior, and physical aggression. RISE typically consists of up to approximately 8 sessions that are chosen by the Veteran in collaboration with the therapist.

Courageous Voices:

A skills-based support group designed to help Veterans heal from the impact of sexual violence.

Learn more about VA's Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)