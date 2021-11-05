What do comprehensive Low Vision Services include?

Low Vision Optometry exam and evaluation

Low Vision Therapy

Orientation and Mobility Training

Visual Impairment Service Team Coordination

Who is eligible for services?

Veterans eligible for healthcare through the VA Health Care System, who have significant or functional vision loss which is not correctable with contact lenses, surgery or glasses.

What does the service cost?

There is no charge for Low Vision Services for eligible Veterans.

What to expect?

A phone appointment or written questionnaire to determine your needs and goals for services.

An appointment with a Low Vision Optometrist to evaluate your vision and determine if additional training or devices may benefit you.

One or more appointment/s with a Low Vision Therapist who will evaluate how your vision loss impacts your daily functioning and providing instruction in how to optimize the use of your remaining vision with optical devices, non-optical devices, assistive technology, and modifications to your home or work environment..

Referral for Orientation and Mobility training, home follow up training, or to the Visual Impairment Service Team Coordinator as needed.

What can the Low Vision Clinic do to help?

If you struggle with your vision in any of the following areas:

Reading newspapers, mail, medication instructions, restaurant menus, books, or store labels and prices

Identifying money colors or telling the time

Watching television and/or live events

Identifying the setting of your stove, washing machine, microwave controls

Viewing and using your computer, smart phone, or tablet

Creating and working on crafts and hobbies

We may be able to help you with:

Prescription reading glasses and magnifiers

Distance vision products

Improving lighting, reducing glare and increasing contrast

Maximizing vision through therapy

Daily living skills instruction i.e. food preparation, cooking and personal care

Travelling independently i.e. avoiding obstacles, detecting stair and curbs, or using public transit

Adjusting settings and teaching skills to make computers, tablets, and smart phones easier to see and use

How do I make an appointment or ask questions?