Low Vision Clinic
The purpose of the Low Vision Program is to improve the quality of life for all veterans who are visually impaired. Low Vision services are now provided at four locations: the main Portland campus, the Vancouver campus, the Salem CBOC, and the Bend CBOC. When appropriate, services can also be provided via VA Video Connect
What do comprehensive Low Vision Services include?
- Low Vision Optometry exam and evaluation
- Low Vision Therapy
- Orientation and Mobility Training
- Visual Impairment Service Team Coordination
Who is eligible for services?
Veterans eligible for healthcare through the VA Health Care System, who have significant or functional vision loss which is not correctable with contact lenses, surgery or glasses.
What does the service cost?
There is no charge for Low Vision Services for eligible Veterans.
What to expect?
- A phone appointment or written questionnaire to determine your needs and goals for services.
- An appointment with a Low Vision Optometrist to evaluate your vision and determine if additional training or devices may benefit you.
- One or more appointment/s with a Low Vision Therapist who will evaluate how your vision loss impacts your daily functioning and providing instruction in how to optimize the use of your remaining vision with optical devices, non-optical devices, assistive technology, and modifications to your home or work environment..
- Referral for Orientation and Mobility training, home follow up training, or to the Visual Impairment Service Team Coordinator as needed.
What can the Low Vision Clinic do to help?
If you struggle with your vision in any of the following areas:
- Reading newspapers, mail, medication instructions, restaurant menus, books, or store labels and prices
- Identifying money colors or telling the time
- Watching television and/or live events
- Identifying the setting of your stove, washing machine, microwave controls
- Viewing and using your computer, smart phone, or tablet
- Creating and working on crafts and hobbies
We may be able to help you with:
- Prescription reading glasses and magnifiers
- Distance vision products
- Improving lighting, reducing glare and increasing contrast
- Maximizing vision through therapy
- Daily living skills instruction i.e. food preparation, cooking and personal care
- Travelling independently i.e. avoiding obstacles, detecting stair and curbs, or using public transit
- Adjusting settings and teaching skills to make computers, tablets, and smart phones easier to see and use
How do I make an appointment or ask questions?
Contact Us:
- Program Support Assistant 360-905-1751
- Visual Impairment Services Team (VIST) Coordinator: 503-402-2986
- Certified Low Vision Therapist: 503-220-3403
- Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist: 360-759-1654
- Eye Clinic Phone tree: 503-721-7890, extension #1