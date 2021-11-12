Pain Center, Center for Integrative Care

The Pain Center's Vision

We strive to partner with our veterans in developing an individualized pain treatment plan that restores function and improves their physical, emotional and social well-being.

Services Offered

VA Pain Center - Center for Integrative Pain Care (CIPC) is a multidisciplinary clinic comprising of physicians of various specialties (Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehab and Addiction Psychiatry), behavioral health specialists (psychologists and social worker), advanced practice nurse, pain RN, pain pharmacist, pain physical therapists and acupuncturist. The center falls under Operative Care Division-Anesthesiology Service.

Please ask your provider for a referral if you are interested in being evaluated by the Pain Center.

Functions of the multidisciplinary team include:

Comprehensive evaluation of patients with various pain conditions.

Pain consultation for patients on high doses of opioids. these patients receive a multidisciplinary evaluation with pain physician, addiction psychiatrist, pharmacist and psychologist. Suboxone treatment is provided if indicated. assistance is provided to the opioid prescribers if tapering of opioids is indicated. regular follow ups with the team are offered for these patients.

Provide Veterans with various in-house and/or community-based resources for self-management of pain.

Other services offered include:

Interventional Pain Procedures offered by physician specialists board certified in pain medicine

Education for developing pain management skills are offered by the pain behavioral health specialists. These include chronic pain Education program, ACT-on-Pain Advanced Therapy group; Mindful Living with Chronic Pain Program; primary care and pain management groups; Pre-Surgery Group for Pain Management

Chronic Pain Resource workshops for Veterans held quarterly

Individual consults with behavioral health specialists including tele-behavioral health

E-consults

Biofeedback

Acupuncture (in house as well as through Community Care)

Physical therapy referrals to Pain Physical therapists

Chiropractic care is available through Rehab Medicine

Healing touch available through Caregiver Support program

Education

VA Pain Center (CIPC) collaborates with the Oregon Health & Science Universary (OHSU) Division of Pain Medicine. Each pain fellow spends three months at VAPORHCS Pain Center.



VA Pain Center (CIPC) also provides training opportunities for residents/fellows in other medical specialties and pharmacy students.

Research

Some members of the VA Pain Center CIPC team are currently involved in a multi-center research trial (Learn more about VOICE - Veteran’s pain Care Organizational Improvement Comparative Effectiveness Study)