PTSD Clinical Team (PCT)

Our Mission

The mission of the PCT is to be a collaborative team committed to compassionate, Veteran-centric, and evidence-based care for Veterans with trauma-related conditions by meeting them where they are in their recovery and helping them achieve a meaningful life.

Our Vision

Be a leader in PTSD treatment that helps Veterans with PTSD live to their full potential.

Our Services

We provide services to Veterans who are experiencing symptoms of PTSD due to trauma during active military duty or sexual trauma during active or inactive status. These services include assessment and treatment of PTSD. Once the Veteran has met with a PTSD specialist on our team for an assessment, a treatment plan is collaboratively created with them based on their treatment goals.



PTSD is often misunderstood, and because of this, many believe that PTSD cannot be treated. However, treatments for PTSD exist, they are available, and they work. Trauma-focused psychotherapies are considered the gold standard for PTSD treatment, meaning they are backed by research and are the most effective method of decreasing PTSD. These treatments allow the Veteran to process their traumatic experiences in a manner that is safe and beneficial. Medications can also be helpful in managing PTSD.



Not only is PTSD treatable, the treatments are relatively brief, typically consisting of 50- to 90-minute weekly or twice-weekly sessions for 8-15 sessions. During treatment, Veterans learn to become their own therapists, which allows the treatment to keep working long after they have ended therapy.



To learn more about PTSD treatments we offer, please visit these additional resources from the National Center for PTSD