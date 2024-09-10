Vaccine Information
VHA recommends annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans. These vaccines are safe to be given at the same time and reduce your chance of severe illness that could result in hospitalization. Vaccines are available to all eligible and enrolled Veterans at no cost. We ask that you wear a short-sleeved shirt when you go to get vaccinated.
VA Portland Health Care System will begin offering the 2024-2025 flu vaccines on September 16, 2024, at most scheduled medical appointments. Please ask at check-in. We expect to have the updated COVID-19 vaccinations available in October. Please check back for updates.