Vaccine Information

VHA recommends annual flu and COVID-19 vaccines to all Veterans. These vaccines are safe to be given at the same time and reduce your chance of severe illness that could result in hospitalization. Vaccines are available to all eligible and enrolled Veterans at no cost. We ask that you wear a short-sleeved shirt when you go to get vaccinated.

VA Portland Health Care System will begin offering the 2024-2025 flu vaccines on September 16, 2024, at most scheduled medical appointments. Please ask at check-in. We expect to have the updated COVID-19 vaccinations available in October. Please check back for updates. 

  • This is information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and provides information about the flu, vaccines, treatment and factsheets.

  • Learn how to get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA.

  • Learn about eligibility, participating community partners and billing information as related to vaccines.

  • Recommendations for preventive services depend on your age, sex, health status, and family history. Find out which screening tests and immunizations are recommended for you.

  • The flu (influenza) is caused by a virus that is easily spread. Learn more here.

