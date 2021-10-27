Veterans Recovery House - Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)

Philosophy and Purpose

The program is a 24-hour, 7 day-a-week program providing a safe and therapeutic community setting in which Veterans have an opportunity to address clinical and/or rehabilitation issues. All residents are treated with respect and with excellent customer service by our staff. Through thorough assessment and Veteran-propelled treatment planning, our compassionate and skillful team works with our Veterans to help them meet their goals and ultimately successfully launch their life in a positive direction.

Description of Services

The Veteran’s Recovery House (VRH), located in building 12 on the VA’s Vancouver campus, is an inpatient program providing behavioral and medical healthcare services to Veterans who are homeless and/or want substance abuse treatment. The program is a transitional and residential environment with 24-hour support to Veterans admitted into the program. The RRTP is divided into 2 individualized treatment/rehabilitation tracks designated as follows: Domiciliary Care for Homeless Veterans (DCHV) and Substance Abuse (SA). There are 35 beds in the facility, 25 designated for DCHV and 10 for the SA track. Seven of the VRH beds can be designated for female Veterans who may be assigned to either one of the tracks.



The program provides services such as clinical groups, individual sessions, meals and recreational activities. Services are offered throughout each day of the week. Recreational activities are offered throughout the week and on the weekends. All services are face-to-face unless otherwise arranged with your providers. The length of time Veterans live at the VRH will vary according to individual clinical needs, level of care required, treatment track regulations, therapeutic need, and/or rehabilitation goals. It is imperative that Veterans focus on their own recovery plan and not the progress/length of stay of other Veterans.



The VRH is designed to cater to the individual needs of each Veteran. Veterans create their own goals and with staff assistance work to achieve those goals. We assist Veterans with finding permanent housing, obtaining employment, quitting smoking, managing medical issues, recovering from addiction and mental illness as well as other goals you want to address during their stay. It is mandatory for each resident to participate in six hours of structured activity every day of the work week and four hours on the weekends while living in the facility.

For more information,