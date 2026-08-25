VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Employment Services

If you are looking for assistance getting back to work, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Vocational Rehabilitation Services (Voc. Rehab.) employment services may help and can be accessed through a consult submitted by your Primary Care/Mental Health Provider, Prescriber, or Social Worker.

The Program is for Veterans whose lives have been disrupted by mental illness or co-existing physical disability who would benefit from a supportive, stable, and structured approach to work related goals.

VHA Voc. Rehab. utilizes work-based treatment to facilitate and strengthen employment potential and to provide a continuum of vocational skill development. Veterans work with clinical staff to overcome barriers in finding employment.



Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist (VRS)

After admission into program, Veterans are assigned to a VRS who will assist them with job searching, career assessment, community referrals, and provide follow along supports (if needed).

VHA Vocational Rehabilitation helps improve skills including:

Communication

Computer Literacy/application skills

Working with others

Working in a structured environment

Responsibility & independence

Hands-on skills

Treatment Components

Transitional Work (TW)

Supportive Employment (SE)

Community Based employment Services (CBES)

Admission

Upon receipt of a consult, the Veteran will be contacted to contact their physician and complete a medical clearance form. Once complete, Veteran will be scheduled for an initial assessment by Voc. Rehab staff.

Following screening and evaluation, the Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists (VRS) will discuss program options with the Veteran. Veterans may be referred to other programs (i.e., VR&E, Community Employment Programs) if another program is more appropriate.

Enrollment decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Program Eligibility