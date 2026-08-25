Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) Services at VA Portland
Veterans Health Administration's VR is appropriate for all Veterans eligible for VA Healthcare, living with barriers to employment, who want to secure and maintain meaningful community-based competitive employment. VHA VR is provided to Veterans with mental illness, substance use disorders, homelessness, criminal justice involvement, physical and other disabilities that contribute to occupational dysfunction.
Veteran Readiness & Employment (VR&E) (Chapter 31)
If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, Veteran Readiness & Employment (formerly called Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment) may help. This program—also known as Chapter 31 or VR&E is managed by the Veterans Benefit Administration and may help you explore education or training needs. In some cases, your family members may also qualify for certain benefits.
Learn more at: Veteran Readiness And Employment (Chapter 31) | Veterans Affairs
VBA National Call Center:
VBA Portland:
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation Employment Services
If you are looking for assistance getting back to work, the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Vocational Rehabilitation Services (Voc. Rehab.) employment services may help and can be accessed through a consult submitted by your Primary Care/Mental Health Provider, Prescriber, or Social Worker.
The Program is for Veterans whose lives have been disrupted by mental illness or co-existing physical disability who would benefit from a supportive, stable, and structured approach to work related goals.
VHA Voc. Rehab. utilizes work-based treatment to facilitate and strengthen employment potential and to provide a continuum of vocational skill development. Veterans work with clinical staff to overcome barriers in finding employment.
Vocational Rehabilitation Specialist (VRS)
After admission into program, Veterans are assigned to a VRS who will assist them with job searching, career assessment, community referrals, and provide follow along supports (if needed).
VHA Vocational Rehabilitation helps improve skills including:
- Communication
- Computer Literacy/application skills
- Working with others
- Working in a structured environment
- Responsibility & independence
- Hands-on skills
Treatment Components
- Transitional Work (TW)
- Supportive Employment (SE)
- Community Based employment Services (CBES)
Admission
Upon receipt of a consult, the Veteran will be contacted to contact their physician and complete a medical clearance form. Once complete, Veteran will be scheduled for an initial assessment by Voc. Rehab staff.
Following screening and evaluation, the Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists (VRS) will discuss program options with the Veteran. Veterans may be referred to other programs (i.e., VR&E, Community Employment Programs) if another program is more appropriate.
Enrollment decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.
Program Eligibility
- Veteran must be eligible for VA services
- Veteran must be motivated to engage in competitive employment
- Medical clearance will be obtained prior to CWT enrollment
- For SE program enrollment, Veteran should have a Serious Mental Illness (SMI) diagnosis
Employment Services
Transitional Work (CWT-TW)
Transitional Work (TW) is a clinical vocational rehabilitation program that operates in a VA medical center and/or local community business industry. Participants are matched to real life work assignments for a time limited basis. However, participants are not considered employees and do not receive traditional employee benefits.
During TW Programs Veterans will:
- Be introduced to the process/program
- Complete a Vocational Assessment
- Develop a treatment plan
- Identify short-term and long-term career goals
- Discover personal and work-related strengths and barriers
- Learn the job search process including search techniques, job preparation and participation in mock interviews
- Complete a job development profile (i.e. resume, cover letter, driver’s license, school transcripts, etc.)
- Be placed in an assignment or discharged from services
Transitional Work placement includes:
- Work therapy assignment up to 6 months (extensions beyond 6 months are very rare and are based on a case-by-case basis)
- Work assignments beginning around 20 hours a week
- Compensation stipend based on area minimum wage.
- Weekly case management sessions
- Weekly job site visits
Following graduation from the TW, Veterans will have developed the skills needed to move forward in obtaining competitive employment
Supported Employment (SE)
Supported Employment (SE) provides clinical support to Veterans in full or part-time competitive employment. The focus is to assist Veterans with psychosis, or other serious mental illness, to gain access to meaningful competitive employment. These services are generally phased out after a Veteran can maintain employment independently.
Community Based Employment Service (CBES)
The Community Based Employment Services Program (CBES) assists Veterans engaged with VA Mental Health in pursuing competitive employment in the community. The program aims to bolster Veterans’ confidence and self-esteem by assisting with:
- Vocational assessments
- Career exploration & development of employment goals
- Job search support & job development
- Help with resumes, job applications and cover letters
- Interview skills building
- Referrals to VA and community supplementary services & resources
Job Search/Preparation Workshops
Open to all Veterans enrolled for health care. For questions regarding the job search/preparation workshops please call the VHA Portland Community Employment Coordinator.
Email: raul.rios1@va.gov
Phone:
21st Century Job Search Workshop
Searching for employment may be the most difficult job you’ve ever experienced, this workshop, facilitated online the first Thursday of every month, 11:00—12:00 p.m. PST/PDT may help you navigate the process.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Job Search Mindset
- Preparing for your Job Search
- Networking
- In Person
- Social Media
- Volunteering
- Informational Interviews
- Job Search Websites
_______________________________________________________________________
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 296 259 165 614
Passcode: DDykdP
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, United States
Phone conference ID: 777 151 554#
Résumé and Cover Letter Workshop (Online)
If you don’t have a current résumé, or if you’re not getting invited to job interviews this workshop, facilitated online the second Thursday of every month, 11:00—12:00 p.m. PST/PDT, may help.
Topics that will be covered include:
- No résumé? How to get started
- Career Exploration
- Résumé Standards, Formats and Styles
- What it means to tailor your résumé
- Cover Letter
- Job Search Logs
_______________________________________________________________________
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 296 259 165 614
Passcode: DDykdP
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, United States
Phone conference ID: 777 151 554#
USA Jobs/Federal Applications Workshop (Online)
Federal résumés differ from private sector résumés, and one size does not fit all. This workshop, facilitated online the 3rd Thursday of every month, 11:00 –12:30 p.m. PST/PDT, will help you navigate the Federal hiring system and the same general guidelines may apply for any State, County, or City position to which you may apply.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Creating a usajobs.gov account
- Importance of building a complete profile
- Preparing a Master Résumé
- Hiring Paths and Veterans Preference
- Preview Assessment Questionnaire
- Selective and Qualitative Factors
- Performance Based Interviews (PBI)
_______________________________________________________________________
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 296 259 165 614
Passcode: DDykdP
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, United States
Phone conference ID: 777 151 554#
Veterans Interview Preparation Workshop (Online)
If you’re getting invited to job interviews, your résumé may be doing its job. However, if you’re not getting employment offers following your interview you may benefit from this workshop facilitated online, the 4th Thursday of every month, 11:00—12:00 p.m. PDT/PST.
There may be times when you can’t adequately back up the information you provided in your résumé, other times it might just be a lack of interview skills.
Topics that will be covered include:
- Preparing for Interviews
- Understand Employer Expectations
- Interview Formats and Styles
- Making a Good First Impression
- Typical Interview Questions and Suggested Responses
_______________________________________________________________________
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 296 259 165 614
Passcode: DDykdP
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-701-0185, United States
Phone conference ID: 777 151 554#