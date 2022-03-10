Mindfulness Institute - Meet the Team

Tim Wright, PsyD - Director, Mindfulness Institute, and Qualified MBSR Teacher

Dr. Wright has a clinical psychology doctorate from University of La Salle, PA, with specialist training in palliative care at VA Portland HCS. In a prior career (and life), Dr. Wright worked as an organizational psychologist and change consultant in the UK. His clinical and research (not to mention personal) interests are grounded in contextual Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and mindfulness-based interventions, with an emphasis on medically-involved populations.

Currently, he works part time with the VA Portland HCS, as a Clinical Psychologist with the Center for Integrated Pain Clinic, as a Whole Health Educator, and more recently, as founding Director of the Mindfulness Institute. Through his work and prior learning experiences, Dr. Wright has had the good fortune of integrating personal and professional interests in eastern/Buddhist psychology. However, at present his primary focus (and practice!) centers on navigating the rich chaos of a young family of 4 kids in the beautiful Pacific Northwest.