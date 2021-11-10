MOVE Weight Management

Features of the VA Portland Health Care System MOVE!® Program

Introductory Basics of Weight Management class

One-time group class offered by telephone or at a VA clinic that reviews how to make a healthy plate, be more physically active, and set goals

Day and evening times available

Four month MOVE!® Program

Weekly group classes by telephone, video, VA Virtual Medical Center or at a VA Clinic covering the topics of nutrition, physical activity and behavior change for weight loss

Day and evening times available

Women’s group available

MOVE! Team members include dietitians, nurses, physical/occupational therapy assistants, psychologists, and social workers

Program available through free app on i-phone/i-pad and android phones for those who cannot attend groups

Additional information and support through the VA Virtual Medical Center

Register and download the VA Virtual Medical Center.

You qualify for MOVE!® if you have:

A Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 25.

Compute your BMI using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) BMI Calculator.

How to Enroll in MOVE!

If you have questions about weight management or the program, you can call the MOVE! Hotline at 503-220-3482.

or

send a secure message through MyHealtheVet to MOVE_WeightManagement_Portland_HPDP.

If you are ready to schedule for the initial Basics of Weight Management class, call the Nutrition and Food Service (NFS) scheduling Line at 503-503-273-5112.