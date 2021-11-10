MOVE Weight Management
The best way to manage your weight is to eat smart and be physically active. MOVE!® is a national weight management program that helps Veterans lose weight, keep it off and improve their health. MOVE!® is a comprehensive lifestyle intervention that focuses on health and wellness through nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change.
Features of the VA Portland Health Care System MOVE!® Program
Introductory Basics of Weight Management class
- One-time group class offered by telephone or at a VA clinic that reviews how to make a healthy plate, be more physically active, and set goals
- Day and evening times available
Four month MOVE!® Program
- Weekly group classes by telephone, video, VA Virtual Medical Center or at a VA Clinic covering the topics of nutrition, physical activity and behavior change for weight loss
- Day and evening times available
- Women’s group available
- MOVE! Team members include dietitians, nurses, physical/occupational therapy assistants, psychologists, and social workers
MOVE!® Coach Mobile App
- Program available through free app on i-phone/i-pad and android phones for those who cannot attend groups
Additional information and support through the VA Virtual Medical Center
Register and download the VA Virtual Medical Center.
You qualify for MOVE!® if you have:
- A Body Mass Index (BMI) ≥ 25.
- Compute your BMI using the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) BMI Calculator.
How to Enroll in MOVE!
If you have questions about weight management or the program, you can call the MOVE! Hotline at 503-220-3482.
or
send a secure message through MyHealtheVet to MOVE_WeightManagement_Portland_HPDP.
If you are ready to schedule for the initial Basics of Weight Management class, call the Nutrition and Food Service (NFS) scheduling Line at 503-503-273-5112.