Nutrition and Food Services
Nutrition and Food Services provides comprehensive and innovative nutrition and food service programs for our Veterans. We strive to align with the Whole Health and Healthy Living Team programs to improve the overall health and well-being of the Veterans we serve.
Clinical Nutrition Services;
Inpatient Services
Dietitians in the acute care setting work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their hospital stay.
Outpatient Services
Dietitians in our outpatient clinics help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition counseling and education.
Appointment options
- Face to face (one on one or group)
- Phone
- VA Video Connect (VVC)
Food Services
Portland
Hospitalized Veterans enjoy made-to-order meals from our room service menus that are prepared by our culinary-trained chefs. Mealtimes are not scheduled so Veterans may call a food service ambassador during select hours to order a freshly prepared meal throughout the day or schedule a meal in advance for delivery at a later time.
Vancouver
Residents of Community Living Center (CLC), Comprehensive Rehabilitation Unit (CRU), and Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (RRTP) also enjoy Veteran-centered dining with our restaurant-style service in the CLC and selective menus in other areas. The open kitchen concept in the center of CLC enhances the homelike environment as the aromas of freshly cooked meals flow throughout the hallways.
How do I schedule an appointment?
- Our clinics are self-referral.
- Call our scheduling line at 503-273-5112 to make an appointment.
- Dietitian/Nutritionists are also available via MyHealtheVet secure messaging; @Dietitians/Nutritionists_VAPortlandHCS