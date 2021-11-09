Nutrition and Food Services

Clinical Nutrition Services;

Inpatient Services

Dietitians in the acute care setting work closely with the healthcare team to ensure Veterans are nutritionally supported during their hospital stay.

Outpatient Services

Dietitians in our outpatient clinics help Veterans meet their health goals with nutrition counseling and education.

Appointment options

Face to face (one on one or group)

Phone

VA Video Connect (VVC)

Food Services

Portland

Hospitalized Veterans enjoy made-to-order meals from our room service menus that are prepared by our culinary-trained chefs. Mealtimes are not scheduled so Veterans may call a food service ambassador during select hours to order a freshly prepared meal throughout the day or schedule a meal in advance for delivery at a later time.

Vancouver

Residents of Community Living Center (CLC), Comprehensive Rehabilitation Unit (CRU), and Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (RRTP) also enjoy Veteran-centered dining with our restaurant-style service in the CLC and selective menus in other areas. The open kitchen concept in the center of CLC enhances the homelike environment as the aromas of freshly cooked meals flow throughout the hallways.