Nutrition Classes
Did you know?... Your dietitians offer many nutrition classes designed to help you achieve your health goals via VA Video Connect (VVC). VA Video Connect makes VA health care more convenient for you and other Veterans and caregivers. VA Video Connect enables you to quickly and easily meet with your VA care team through secure and private videoconferencing sessions. You can attend nutrition classes in a virtual medical room using the camera on your phone, computer, or tablet. There are NO Co-Pays for VVC appointments.
Registered dietitians are available to meet with you to discuss nutrition concerns:
Contact: Nutrition Scheduling 503-273-5112 . You can self-refer to these classes, but an appointment is required.
Or Consult: Contact your provider or care team and ask them to enter a consult to schedule into the group.
Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)
Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK) online program provides live, virtual cooking classes for Veterans to increase nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods.
Who can attend?
- Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and one support person per class.
Why HTK?
- Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health.
- 95% of HTK participants report learning new recipes that will help them on their journey to healthy living.
Is there a cost?
- If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to HTK cooking classes.
HTK contact;
Jessica Martini, MS RDN
Phone: 503-220-8262, extension (56783)
Healthy Teaching Kitchen VVC
Live cooking demonstration with nutrition tips.
- Class themes rotate monthly.
- Each class is offered twice /month.
- 1st Tuesday each month @ 1 p.m.
- 2nd Wednesday each month @ 2 p.m.
- Class length: 1.5 hours
- VVC– Online VA Video Connect
- Call 503-273-5112 to schedule
Nutrition & Brain Health
Learn how nutrition can help support brain health.
Join us for a 1-hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. You will learn about:
1. The role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health
2. Foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet
3. The basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)
- 4th Tuesday, Monthly
- 1 -2 p.m.
Virtual Grocery Store Tour
Would you like to increase your confidence while grocery shopping? Join us for this two-part virtual tour.
In this series you will learn:
1. How to use the healthy plate method while grocery shopping.
2. How to read and use food labels.
3. How to grocery shop on a budget.
*We recommend attending the Master Meal Planning Group before or after this series.
Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)
- 3rd & 4th Thursday in Oct, Jan, April, July
- 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Master Meal Planning
Want to learn how to meal plan?
Join us for a 90-minute Whole Health food and drink workshop.
In this group learn:
1. The benefits of meal planning and prepping
2. Basic menu planning strategies
3. Proper storage of various foods and appropriate food safety
Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.
Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)
- 2nd Tuesday, Monthly
- 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.
Diabetes Prevention Class
Available to Veterans who have been diagnosed with Prediabetes and are trying to prevent progression to Diabetes. Includes education on healthy lifestyle such as healthy eating, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, and increasing physical activity.
- 1st Friday @ 1-2:30 p.m. or
- 3rd Tuesday @ 10:30-12 p.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
-
Diabetes Basics Nutrition Classes
A once/month nutrition-focused group diabetes class with our clinic dietitian.
Via VA Video Connect* (*Requires a smart phone, tablet or computer with internet access and a personal email account)
- 2nd Tuesday each month
- 9:00—10:30 a.m. or
- 2:00-3:30 p.m.
For Veterans, along with family member and/or Caregivers, who are interested in learning more about how your diet affects diabetes or pre-diabetes
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Heart-Healthy Classes
A virtual class via VA Video Connect about the basics of heart-healthy eating.
Topics include;
- Identifying risk factors for heart disease;
- reviewing lab values associated with heart health;
- understanding the components of a Heart Healthy Eating Pattern;
- locating saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, and sugar on the nutrition facts label;
- understanding how additional lifestyles can impact heart health.
- 4th Tuesday every month
- 9-10:30 a.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Mediterranean Diet Class
A one-time class providing an overview of the Mediterranean Diet. Topics will include a discussion of the brief history, diet basics, and why it is considered a healthy lifestyle.
- 5th Tuesday
- 12-1 p.m. ( 2021 Class dates: 3/30/21, 6/29/21, 8/31/21, and 11/30/21)
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Exploring Plant-Based Eating Class
An introduction to plant-based eating. This class will review what a plant-based diet pattern is, the benefits, key nutrients and foods recommended. Includes tips to get started and actionable steps to implement this eating pattern.
- 2nd Friday
- 9:30-11:00 a.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Whole Health Introduction to Food and Drink
A one-time Whole Health workshop to learn about whole health nutrition programs and information to improve nutrition as part of health plan.
- 1st Tuesday
- 1-3 p.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Nutrition and Chronic Pain
This follow up class to our Introduction to Whole Health Nutrition group is a one-time workshop to learn about the anti-inflammatory diet and chronic pain.
- 2nd Tuesday
- 1-2:30 p.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Mindful Eating
This follow up class to our Introduction to Whole Health Nutrition group is a one-time workshop focused on learning to bring mindful awareness to your meals.
- 3rd Tuesday
- 11-12 p.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
Intuitive Eating Classes
Intro to Intuitive Eating Class (one-time class)
Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)
- 3rd Wednesday, monthly
- 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Intuitive Eating Program (12-week program)
Virtual via VA Video Connect (VVC)
Day: every Thursday @ 2:00-3:00 p.m.
Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.
What is Intuitive Eating?
A non-diet approach to health created by dietitians focusing on the following:
- Giving yourself permission to eat in harmony with your mind/body & food
- Letting your internal hunger and fullness cues guide you
- Eating due to physical, rather than emotional, cues
- Being able to select foods that feel good and energize your body
Want to learn more? First, enroll in the Intro to Intuitive Eating class to learn about how to become an intuitive eater.
- Taught by VA Portland Registered Dietitians
- A 12-week Intuitive Eating program is available for in-depth learning