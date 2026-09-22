Nutrition Classes

Healthy Teaching Kitchen (HTK)

Making healthy food choices is the #1 thing you can do for your health. Learning how to cook can be one step towards getting healthier foods on your plate, 95% of HTK participants report learning new recipes that will help them on their journey to healthy living. In the Healthy Teaching Classes a dietitian will provide live, virtual or in-person, cooking classes for individuals who wish to increase their nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and build confidence in cooking at home.

Who can attend?

Classes are open to VA-enrolled Veterans and one support person per class.

Is there a cost?

If you have a co-pay for VA visits, this may apply to HTK cooking classes.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Basics Classes

Hybrid (Virtual and In-Person) Demonstration Classes: A 90-minute, 6-week class series offered multiple times throughout the year at Portland VA and virtually via VA Video Connect (VVC).

Tuesdays (6 consecutive weeks)

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Next series begin on October 6, 2026 January 21, 2027 April 13, 2027 July 13, 2027



Healthy Teaching Kitchen Seasonal Classes

Cooking from the Garden:

A 90-minute, 4-week in-person class series at Portland VA. This seasonal class collaborates with the VA FARMS program to provide strategies for preparing and cooking tasty produce to add to your plate.

2027 Class series begins June 7, 2027.

Healthy for the Holidays:

A 90-minute, 4-week in-person class series at Portland VA. This seasonal class explores delicious and nutritious ways to cook and eating healthy during the holiday season.

2026 Class series begins November 17, 2026 from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Healthy Teaching Kitchen Monthly Wellness Classes

Virtual Demonstration Classes: A 90-minute class offered once every month via VA Video Connect (VVC). Continue to increase your confidence cooking healthy dishes with new recipes and wellness topics each month.