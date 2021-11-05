Nutrition & Brain Health

Learn how nutrition can help support brain health.

Join us for a 1-hour Whole Health food and drink workshop. You will learn about:

1. The role nutrition plays in the maintaining brain health

2. Foods known to enhance brain health, including the MIND Diet

3. The basic menu planning skills to increase intake of MINDful foods



Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.

Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)

4th Tuesday, Monthly

1 -2 p.m.

Virtual Grocery Store Tour

Would you like to increase your confidence while grocery shopping? Join us for this two-part virtual tour.

In this series you will learn:

1. How to use the healthy plate method while grocery shopping.

2. How to read and use food labels.

3. How to grocery shop on a budget.



*We recommend attending the Master Meal Planning Group before or after this series.

Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)

3rd & 4th Thursday in Oct, Jan, April, July

10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Master Meal Planning

Want to learn how to meal plan?

Join us for a 90-minute Whole Health food and drink workshop.

In this group learn:

1. The benefits of meal planning and prepping

2. Basic menu planning strategies

3. Proper storage of various foods and appropriate food safety

Recommend Intro to Whole Health Food and Drink class prior to attending this class.

Offered via VA Video Connect (VVC)

2nd Tuesday, Monthly

10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Diabetes Prevention Class

Available to Veterans who have been diagnosed with Prediabetes and are trying to prevent progression to Diabetes. Includes education on healthy lifestyle such as healthy eating, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight, and increasing physical activity.

1st Friday @ 1-2:30 p.m. or

3rd Tuesday @ 10:30-12 p.m.

Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.

Diabetes Basics Nutrition Classes

A once/month nutrition-focused group diabetes class with our clinic dietitian.

Via VA Video Connect* (*Requires a smart phone, tablet or computer with internet access and a personal email account)

2nd Tuesday each month

9:00—10:30 a.m. or

2:00-3:30 p.m.

For Veterans, along with family member and/or Caregivers, who are interested in learning more about how your diet affects diabetes or pre-diabetes

Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.

Heart-Healthy Classes

A virtual class via VA Video Connect about the basics of heart-healthy eating.

Topics include;

- Identifying risk factors for heart disease;

- reviewing lab values associated with heart health;

- understanding the components of a Heart Healthy Eating Pattern;

- locating saturated fat, trans fat, sodium, and sugar on the nutrition facts label;

- understanding how additional lifestyles can impact heart health.

4th Tuesday every month

9-10:30 a.m.

Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.

Mediterranean Diet Class

A one-time class providing an overview of the Mediterranean Diet. Topics will include a discussion of the brief history, diet basics, and why it is considered a healthy lifestyle.

5th Tuesday

12-1 p.m. ( 2021 Class dates: 3/30/21, 6/29/21, 8/31/21, and 11/30/21)

Self-referral, no consult required, appointment required.