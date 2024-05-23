EOE Nutrition Guide

Understanding how to read a food label to identify food allergens is key when trying any elimination diet as a treatment option for Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE). There are laws and regulations in place to make it easier for consumers to identify the top allergens. The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) is a law that requires all pre-packaged foods sold in the United States containing major allergens as ingredients must list the allergens in the ingredients list, using its common name.