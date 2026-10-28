Work with us

Jobs and careers

We offer jobs and career opportunities in many fields, including clinical, administrative, and support professions.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of the current openings across VA Portland Health Care System, and visit our jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process.

Internships and fellowships

Each year, we help university and post-graduate students complete their training and pursue their careers. Find the opportunities that are right for you.

Visit our internships and fellowships page

Graduate Medical Education

Learn more about Graduate Medical Education.

Nurse Education Clinical Rotations

VA Portland Health Care System offers training opportunities to learn undergraduate, graduate nurses, and certified nursing assistants from trained VA clinical faculty. We prepare health care professionals to meet the changing needs of the nation’s health care system.

Learn more about Nurse Education Clinical Rotations

Volunteer or donate

We depend on the goodwill and generosity of our donors and volunteers. By volunteering your time or making a donation, you can give something back to Veterans who have given so much to our country. As a volunteer, you'll provide many important services throughout our health care system and help make Veterans’ visits to our facilities more rewarding.

Visit our volunteer or donate page to learn more and get involved

Doing business with VA Portland health care

If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Portland, please call Human Resources at 503-220-8262 or toll-free at 800-949-1004.