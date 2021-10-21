Doing business with us
Doing business with or visiting a VA Portland Healthcare System facility?. If you are a Veteran, visitor, vendor or contractor, here are some requirements and other helpful information for access instructions and with help being directed to the correct department and point of contact.
If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with VA Portland health care, please call Human Resources at 503-721-1493.
Learn more about Veterans Integrated Service Network 20 (VISN 20).