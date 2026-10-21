What is Clinical Pastoral Education (CPE)?

Clinical Pastoral Education is interfaith professional education for ministry. It brings theological students and ministers of all faiths (pastors, priests, rabbis, imams and others) into supervised encounters with persons in crisis. Out of an intense involvement with persons in need, and the feedback from peers and teachers, students develop new awareness of themselves as persons and of the needs of those to whom they minister. Through theological reflection on specific human situations, they gain a new understanding of ministry. Within the interdisciplinary team process of helping persons, they develop skills in interpersonal and inter-professional relationships. One unit of CPE includes a minimum of 400 hours of clinical experience, supervision and education.

About VA Portland CPE

Through its clinical placements, VA Portland is committed to providing a relational environment for learning which fosters human growth and dignity. The instructional curriculum embodies the mission of the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education, as well as the mission and vision of Veteran’s Health Administration, “to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being.”

The CPE program’s philosophy is that the clinical method of learning is enriched by diversity and seeks to provide a relational learning environment that is participatory and collegial. This philosophy is congruent with the mission and core values of the VA Portland Healthcare System, which is committed to being a workplace where diversity is honored and the whole health and well-being of employees and veterans are nurtured. As such, administrative personnel, Certified Educators, clinical mentors, and chaplain services staff are accountable for ensuring that appropriate standards of ethical conduct and protection of the rights of students and client populations served are maintained.

Activities such as a daily gathering of staff and trainees for clinical collaboration and handoff, staff chaplain participation as clinical faculty in orientation, didactics, and clinical mentorships contribute to this relational and collegial learning environment. In addition, the VA commitment to training America’s future healthcare providers is a training ground where other disciplines contribute to the sense of collaborative learning in the organizational culture.

The VA Portland CPE Center does not discriminate against persons because of race, gender, gender identity or expression, age, faith group, national origin, sexual orientation, or disability. To participate in the Residency or Fellowship Programs, which provide a stipend, the applicant must be a US Citizen.

VA Portland offers four programs:

Internships (Summer Intensive and Fall/Spring Extended programs),

(Summer Intensive and Fall/Spring Extended programs), One year-long Chaplain Resident Program

One year-long Post-CPE Chaplain Fellowship Specialty Program (Mental Health, Palliative Care) or a Second Year CPE Residency in VA Healthcare

(Mental Health, Palliative Care) or a Certified Educator Training Program (3-5 year program and participation in ACPE Certification Process)

Tentative Upcoming Program Dates

Dates are tentative and subject to change.

2027-2028 ACPE® CPE Chaplain Residency: September 16, 2027 - September 15, 2028

September 16, 2027 - September 15, 2028 2027-2028 ACPE® Post-CPE Chaplain Fellowship Specialty Program or Second Year Residency: September 16, 2027 -September 15, 2028

Internship

The VA Portland CPE Internship program is designed to enhance the personal, theological, and professional competency of clergy, religious, lay persons, and theology students. Every CPE unit is required to have at least 100 hours of class and individualized education sessions and 300 hours of clinical service.

Summer Intensive Internship Unit

The summer unit is an 11-12-week, full-time program typically beginning after Memorial Day and ending in the second or third week of August. It includes:

a 1.5-week orientation,

a 40-hour work week with 8-16 hours of class time and 24-32 hours of clinical time serving our veterans,

time off for Juneteenth and the Fourth of July,

at least one three day weekend,

a weekly hour of Individual Education and

mentoring by board-certified staff chaplains.



It’s open to seminarians, clergy seeking continuing education and qualified lay persons.

Extended Internship Unit

An extended unit can be a:

17- week Extended unit requiring 24 hours per week (18 hours clinical; 6 hours class)

20-week Extended unit requiring 20 hours per week (15 hours clinical; 5 hours class)

26-week Extended units requiring 16 hours per week (12 hours clinical; 4 hours class)



The length of the unit is determined by the scheduling needs of the applicant group. Clinical Time is flexed to meet the student’s individual schedule. Extended Units are open to seminarians, clergy seeking continuing education and qualified lay persons.

Intern Admission Requirements;

The VA Portland Clinical Pastoral Education program follows the standards and guidelines of the Association for Clinical Pastoral Education, Inc. To be considered for admission, applicants must:

Complete an ACPE Application

Ask the three references listed on the application for a letter of reference. A reference letter form is available by request.

Participate in an admissions screening interview (onsite or video conference)

Have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university; be in progress or have completed graduate work in theology, divinity, or equivalent is preferred.

Verify their connections with a spiritual community

Program Learning and Service Expectations

The intern is expected to

Participate in all educational sessions including verbatim seminars, didactics, Interpersonal relationship groups, didactic seminars, and individual education sessions, complete all written and educational requirements for the CPE unit.

Engage in mentoring by Chaplain Service staff

Share responsibilities as assigned to provide pastoral and spiritual care to patients, family members and staff.

Be able to provide professional communication and presence as part of spiritual care ministry Cost: There is no tuition cost to the student

ACPE® CPE Chaplain Residency Program

The VA Portland Residency Program is designed to develop and enhance the resident’s professional competence and professional identity as a spiritual caregiver. Chaplain Residents provide emotional and spiritual support to patients, families and staff on both campuses of the VA Portland Medical Center. The VA Portland campus provides medical care as well as psychiatric care to inpatients and outpatients. The VA Portland Campus in Vancouver, WA provides rehabilitative medical care, and hospice care in the Community Life Center and has inpatient and outpatient substance abuse and mental health care. Residents are under the supervision of an ACPE Certified Educator and work with board certified staff chaplain mentors.

The CPE Residency Program is designated for one year, and students earn four units of CPE.

Qualifications and Admission Requirements

Education : A high school diploma; a bachelor’s degree; and a master’s degree (MDiv or MA in Theology, or an equivalent degree in other related disciplines such as spirituality, ministry, or religious education) from an accredited college, university or theological seminary or institute; or ordination from a recognized Jewish Seminary. Successful completion of at least one previous unit of ACPE® CPE is required.

: A high school diploma; a bachelor’s degree; and a master’s degree (MDiv or MA in Theology, or an equivalent degree in other related disciplines such as spirituality, ministry, or religious education) from an accredited college, university or theological seminary or institute; or ordination from a recognized Jewish Seminary. Successful completion of at least one previous unit of ACPE® CPE is required. Licensure/certification: Evidence of good standing within a faith group such as ordination, endorsement, or commissioning.

Evidence of good standing within a faith group such as ordination, endorsement, or commissioning. A potential CPE Resident shall have a(n):

Proven aptitude for interpersonal work, sound mental/emotional health, and the ability to minister in cross-cultural, interfaith settings: This includes the capacity to consistently establish and maintain relationships, to be open to learning, change and growth and an openness to developments in faith and theology, spiritual and personal growth, outreach through compassion and justice. It also includes the capacity to endure at least moderate amounts of organization stress with a flexibility and openness to rapid change in acute care hospital-based ministry. Demonstrates strong written and interpersonal skills as well as the abilities to actively listen and project an open, nonjudgmental attitude toward all people of diverse ethnic, social, cultural and spiritual traditions and previous experience in ministry in pastoral care and/or health care settings is preferred.

Completed ACPE® application with evidence of successful completion of a previous unit of ACPE® CPE

Submit signed copies of Level I evaluations (student and supervisor) indicating successful achievement of ACPE® Level I outcomes

Participate in an on-site or video conference admissions interview

Have US Citizenship

Program learning and service expectations

Actively participate in all aspects of the clinical pastoral education program

Shares clinical rotations with peers, other students, permanent staff, providing pastoral and spiritual care to patients on assigned units

Completes written assignments such as verbatim reports, reflection papers, evaluations of each CPE unit and other assignments as required

Completes a ministry specialty/clinical research project as a Part of Level II CPE to present to peers and staff

Benefits

As a VA trainee, you will earn a stipend, and are eligible for enrollment into health insurance at the same rate as all VA employees, accrue annual leave and sick leave (both 4 hours per pay period), and have 11 paid federal holidays.

Cost

VA does not charge tuition or fees associated with the four units of CPE you will earn upon successful completion of the program.

ACPE(TM) Second Year Residency

Currently, we offer second year residency positions that provide opportunities for continued professional development and advanced clinical work. Second year residents participate in the CPE program. These advanced training opportunities provide the education and experience needed to advance in their professional practice as spiritual care providers and leaders. Second year residencies are classified as Fellowships, specializing in Mental Health Care or Palliative Care, or second year residents in VA Health Care.

Admission Requirements

Qualifications

Education : A high school diploma; a bachelor’s degree; and a master’s degree (MDiv or MA in Theology, or an equivalent degree in other related disciplines such as spirituality, ministry, or religious education) from an accredited college, university or theological seminary or institute; or ordination from a recognized Jewish Seminary. Successful completion of four units of ACPE® CPE is required.

: A high school diploma; a bachelor’s degree; and a master’s degree (MDiv or MA in Theology, or an equivalent degree in other related disciplines such as spirituality, ministry, or religious education) from an accredited college, university or theological seminary or institute; or ordination from a recognized Jewish Seminary. Licensure/certification: Ordination and/or endorsement by an established denominational or church authority/or religious superior is preferred, as evidence of good standing within a faith group.

Ordination and/or endorsement by an established denominational or church authority/or religious superior is preferred, as evidence of good standing within a faith group. Other qualifications: A potential CPE Fellow shall have a(n): Proven aptitude for interpersonal work, sound mental/emotional health, and the ability to minister in inter-cultural, interfaith settings. This includes: the capacity to consistently establish and maintain relationships, an ability to take initiative and function professionally in a clinical environment, an ability to be open to feedback to enhance learning, change and growth and an openness to developments in faith and theology, spiritual and personal growth, outreach through compassion and justice. capacity to endure at least moderate amounts of organization stress with a flexibility and openness to rapid change in acute care hospital-based ministry. Strong written and interpersonal skills as well as the abilities to actively listen and project an open, nonjudgmental attitude toward all people of diverse ethnic, social, cultural and spiritual traditions and previous experience in ministry in spiritual care and/or health care settings is preferred. Completed ACPE® application with evidence of successful completion of four units of ACPE® CPE to include a description of which program the applicant prefers and why. A signed reference letter from each of the three references listed on the application (a form is available upon request) Submit signed copies of Level I and II evaluations (student and supervisor) indicating successful achievement of ACPE® Level I outcomes An on-site or video conference admissions interview with VA Portland Health Care System Educators and other admissions committee members US Citizenship

A potential CPE Fellow shall have a(n):

Program learning and service expectations

Actively participate in all aspects of the chaplain service fellowship program

Fulfill clinical assignment responsibilities and provide pastoral and spiritual care to patients on assigned units

Complete reading and written assignments such as verbatim reports, reflection papers, and other assignments as required

Participate in a professional consultation in preparation for board certification

Complete a ministry specialty/clinical research project to present to peers and staff

Exhibit a professional demeanor in all aspects of service as a Chaplain Fellow/Second year Resident

Benefits

As a VA trainee, you will earn a stipend, and are eligible for enrollment into health insurance at the same rate as all VA employees, accrue annual leave and sick leave (both 4 hours per pay period), and receive 11 paid federal holidays.

Certified Educator CPE Fellowship Program

Certified Educator training is designed for qualified persons with demonstrated pastoral, professional, and clinical competence. Certified ACPE® Educator students engage in a three-five year residency program designed for learning the art of pastoral supervision through education in supervisory theories by using conceptual models drawn from theology, behavioral science, and education. ACPE® Certified Educator students practice under the supervision of an ACPE® Certified Educator. They form their identity as educators through a focus on integrating theory and practice with their distinct, personal attributes and life history. They will also learn through peer group seminars where the emerging educator's understanding and practice are tested and modified. Contact CPE Program Director, Chaplain Connie Bonner for more information about our ACPE® Certified Educator training program at Connie.Bonner@va.gov.

Center Annual Notice

This ACPE CPE program guarantees to its students the right to inspect and review education records, to seek to amend them, and to specify control over release of record information.

Directory information is student information not considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if released. It includes the student's name, address, email, telephone number, current/previous education, and may include a photo. Directory information is shared with peers and the staff chaplains. Current students can restrict directory information and/or record access at any time during attendance by notifying your ACPE Educator(s). Restrictions must be honored even after the student’s departure. Former students cannot initiate new restrictions after departure.

The student's name, address, denomination, and unit of CPE completed will be sent to the ACPE office on the ACPE Student Unit Report at the completion of each unit of CPE.

All other information is released only with the student's written, signed, dated consent specifying which records are being disclosed, to whom, and for what limited purpose.

Students can restrict or opt out of the release of directory information by giving a written and signed memo to our ACPE Certified Educator(s).

Student Record

A student record at VAPORHCS is any record (paper, electronic, video, audio, biometric, etc.) directly related to the student from which the student's identity can be recognized. In addition, our student records are maintained by our ACPE Certified Educator(s) at VAPORHCS or a person acting on behalf of VAPORHCS’ CPE Program (e.g., contract ACPE Certified Educator, Certified Educator Candidate, chief or chaplains…).

A copy of the ACPE Certified Educator's evaluation report will be given to the student. The Certified Educator's evaluation, the student's evaluation, and the ACPE application face sheet are part of the student record. Students are responsible for maintaining their own records (e.g., final evaluations) for future use.

Records Management

VAPORHCS will keep student records for at least six years. These records shall not be open to anyone outside the ACPE Center except with the student's written request unless the release of the information would protect the health or safety of the student or others and for the purpose of accreditation or complaint review or as required for legal processes. When a student record contains identifiers of another student, those will be redacted. Students are responsible for maintaining their files for future use. This program does not keep a permanent file of evaluation reports. CPE students are expected to give written consent for copies of the Certified Educator's evaluation reports (and their own if applicable) to be sent to individuals or their theological school.

After six years, VAPORHCS will destroy the student record except for a face sheet with identification information and the Use of Clinical Materials Consent Form.

If our ACPE program closes, the student files will be securely stored by the chief of chaplains at VAPORHCS. Students will be able to review their record within no more than 45 days of their request.

Record inspection cannot be denied based on the student's inability to come to our Center or outstanding financial obligations. In the latter case, we will note on the copy sent, "not available for official use."

A student has the right to object to the record content. If not negotiable, the written objection will be kept with and released with the record. Grades are exempted from this right. Health records (mental and physical) must be kept in locked, limited access files separate from other student records. Their use and release are also subject to Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) regulations. Certain safety and employment records are also subject to other federal regulations and state laws and are kept separately. Material written by students, such as verbatims and case histories that contain information about other persons, including other students, will either be destroyed or, if they are part of the student's record, will have the identifiable information about everyone other than the student redacted.

Certified Educator Notes are process notes kept by our ACPE Certified Educator(s). These process notes are for the exclusive use of the Certified Educator and are not considered a part of the student's record. They are kept separately from the student record. Persons seeking certification as an ACPE Certified Educator shall not use personally identifying material about CPE students without the written permission of the student. In short, either the identity of the student must be redacted, or the student must give written authorization to use the material.

Access to student record

All of our ACPE Student Records are kept in password protected digital files in the office of our ACPE Certified Educator(s). Only education officials have access to our student records based on their role within our Center. The Certified Educator of our ACPE program, the administrative assistant, and any other ACPE Certified Educator(s) or ACPE student in Certified Educator education may have access to the Student file.

Based on legitimate educational interest for selection, assessment, and evaluation of students; if information in student records or our ACPE Certified Educator's records is considered of research value, the student files may be accessed by another ACPE Certified Educator who desires to collect and use the student's material for research. A release form will be made available for the student's signature. No personally identifiable material will be used for research without the student's written permission for its use. In the absence of an ACPE Certified Educator, only the appointed designee indicated in the program’s policy for student record management is authorized to retrieve student records with a student’s written request and written authorization.

Violations of Annual Notice protocols may be reported to the:

Chair of the Accreditation Commission

ACPE, Inc.,1 Concourse Parkway, Suite 800

Atlanta, GA 30328

Or via email: accreditation@acpe.edu

For more information or any questions about the VA Portland CPE program, please contact:

Chaplain and ACPE Educator:

Connie Bonner, MSN, MDiv, BCC-APC, ACPE Certified Educator

Portland VA, Vancouver Campus

Connie.bonner@va.gov