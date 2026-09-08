Clinical Psychology Training Programs
This web page is for potential Interns and Postdoctoral Fellows who are considering applying to our clinical psychology training programs.
Welcome to our page!
Welcome to our web page! The Psychology Training Community at the VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) appreciates your interest in our Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship Program and our Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. We invite you to browse through our website and brochures to learn more about our training programs and supervisors. The VAPORHCS psychology staff values collegial working relationships with our psychology trainees as well as the opportunity to teach and provide supervision. We look forward to reviewing your application!
Our Internship program has been accredited by the American Psychological Association* since 1978 (the most recent site visit occurred in 2017) and continues a strong commitment to fostering clinical skills and professional identity in Doctoral Interns. Internship applications for the 2027-2028 training year must be submitted through the AAPI online no later than Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 11:59PM EST. Following review of the applications, a portion of applicants will remain under consideration and will be invited to attend our virtual Open House on Thursday, January 7, 2027. We will also be conducting individual virtual video interviews during the week of January 11, 2027.
This academic cycle we are recruiting for five Postdoctoral Fellowship positions. We have one 1-year APA accredited Fellowship position in each of our Health Psychology, Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), and Serious Mental Illness tracks, as well as one Fellowship position in our APA accredited 2-year specialty Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology. Additionally, we are recruiting for one position in our 2-year advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Treatment and Research (MIRECC). Please see our main Fellowship Program brochure for detailed information regarding all Fellowship tracks and the VA Portland MIRECC homepage to review a detailed brochure about the training experience. All Fellowship applications for the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship track must be submitted through APPA CAS by December 1, 2026, at 11:59PM EST. All Fellowship applications for the Health Psychology, PCMHI, SMI, and MIRECC tracks must be submitted through APPA CAS by December 15, 2026 at 11:59PM EST.
In May 2026, our Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was accredited until 2035 by the American Psychological Association as a postdoctoral residency in clinical psychology. Our Clinical Neuropsychology program received full accreditation from the American Psychological Association in 2023; as is standard for all programs moving from contingent to full accreditation status, we are currently awaiting our 3-year site visit (planned for Fall 2026). Our Fellowship program will adhere to the Common Hold Date (2/16/27). The exception is our Clinical Neuropsychology track.
Thank you!
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.
American Psychological Association
Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation
750 First Street, NE • Washington, DC • 20002-4242
Phone:
Fax:
Learn more about American Psychological Association Accreditation here:
https://accreditation.apa.org/
Learn more about the Psychology Training Staff at the VA Portland Health Care System's Clinical Psychology Department.
Questions about the Doctoral Internship or its application process should be addressed to:
Mary Steers, PhD (she/her), Acting Director of Training
Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
VA Portland Health Care System
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road (P3-GP1)
Portland, OR 97239
Phone:
Mary Steers PhD (she/her)
Director of Training, Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Programs
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Email: mary.steers@va.gov
Questions about the Postdoctoral Fellowship or its application process should be addressed to:
Mary Steers PhD (she/her)
Director of Training, Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Programs
VA Portland health care
Phone:
Email: mary.steers@va.gov
Mary Steers, PhD (she/her), Acting Director of Training
Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
VA Portland Health Care System
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road (P3-GP1)
Portland, OR 97239
Phone:
Questions about the Psychology Practicum or its application process should be addressed to:
Malinda Trujillo, PhD (she/her), Director of Training
Psychology Practicum Program
VA Portland Health Care System – Vancouver Campus
1601 3 4th Plain Blvd.
Vancouver, WA 98661
Phone:
Greetings from the Directors of Training - How to Apply
Welcome to the VA Portland Health Care System Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship and Postdoctoral Fellowships in Clinical Psychology and Clinical Neuropsychology. Detailed instructions about how to apply to each of our training programs are included in our brochures. The Psychology Service and Psychology Training Committee evaluate Internship applications, and the respective lead supervisors evaluate Fellowship applications. We assess your experience, your ability to prosper in our programs, and the congruence between your training goals and the experiences we offer. We appreciate the fact that this is a hectic time for you. If we can be of any help during this process, please call or e-mail us with your questions. Thank you for your interest in our psychology training programs. We look forward to reviewing your application!
To apply to the Internship program (APPIC Match #152711):
* Links will take you outside of the Department of Veterans Affairs Website. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the linked websites. The link will open in a new window.
- Complete the online AAPI application (www.appic.org*), including your transcripts, CV, and three Letters of Recommendation
- Submit a VAPORHCS-specific Statement of Interest as your cover letter in the online AAPI
See the Clinical Psychology Internship Brochure on the Clinical Psychology Training Programs web page for details
Jason Steward, PhD (he/him), Director of Training, Psychology Doctoral Internship Program
VA Portland Health Care System
3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road (P3MHDC)
Portland, OR 97239
To apply to the Fellowship program, we will use the APPA CAS system.
https://appicpostdoc.cas.myliaison.com/applicant-ux/
We request the following for your application:
- Letter of Intent
- Curriculum Vitae
- Three Professional Letters of Recommendation (at least one from an internship supervisor)
- A letter from your Director of Training verifying completion of all graduation requirements, including the conferral of your degree, by the Fellowship start date
Two neuropsychological sample reports (Clinical Neuropsychology track only; see the Clinical Psychology Fellowships Brochure)
Mary Steers, PhD, Director of Training
Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowships (P3-GP1)
VA Portland Health Care System
3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd.
Portland, OR 97239
Phone:
Mary.Steers@va.gov
Affiliates
Link to Oregon Health and Science University
OHSU is Oregon’s only public academic health center. OHSU is a system of hospitals and clinics across Oregon and southwest Washington and an institution of higher learning, with schools of medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and public health – and with a network of campuses and partners throughout Oregon.