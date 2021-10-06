This web site is for potential interns and postdoctoral fellows applying to VA Portland clinical psychology training programs.

Our internship has been accredited by the American Psychological Association* since 1978 (the most recent site visit occurred in 2017) and continues a strong commitment to fostering clinical skills and professional identity in interns. Internship applications for the 2021-2022 training year must be submitted through the AAPI online no later than Wednesday, November 5, 2021. Following review of the applications, a portion of applicants will remain under consideration and will be invited to attend our Open House on Thursday, January 13, 2022.



We currently offer five postdoctoral fellowships. We offer three one-year fellowships in Palliative Care, Health Psychology, and Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI); a two-year specialty fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology; and a two-year advanced fellowship in Mental Illness Treatment and Research (MIRECC). Please see our main brochure for information regarding the Health Psychology, PCMHI, Palliative Care and Neuropsychology fellowships. You can find supplemental information about our Neuropsychology and MIRECC fellowships in their own brochures (also located on this page). All Fellowship applications for the 2021-2022 training year must be submitted through APPA CAS by December 12, 2021.



In July 2016, our postdoctoral fellowship program was accredited until 2023 by the American Psychological Association* as a postdoctoral residency in clinical psychology. In November 2018, our Clinical Neuropsychology program received specialty accreditation on contingency from the American Psychological Association until 2023.



Note: Please check back for further details on fellowship recruitment timelines. We are awaiting national recommendations from APPIC and will then update materials accordingly.



Thank you!

COVID-19 Pandemic Response



In discussing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, our program would like start by first express our heartfelt hopes for safety, continued and or sustained health, and support for you and your loved ones during such a difficult and uncertain time for all applicants, trainees, and staff.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the training program in concert with support from our local medical center leadership successfully transitioned all Psychology Trainees to full-time teleworking in March 2020. Our aim has been to maintain most of our training activities without significant disruption. To that end, trainees are continuing to see most Veterans via telehealth for individual and group therapies, assessments (when the assessment can be modified to telehealth modality), and attending and participating in didactics and supervision via virtual media technologies. When clinically-indicated, trainees also receive live, direct observation of clinical care by supervising psychologists.



As of Summer 2021, the staff began returning to campus part-time, and are seeing some patients in person when clinically indicated. The provision of face-to-face care by interns will be determined based on individualized training goals and rotation specific competencies, which will differ depending on the particular rotation. At the time of publication, some interns on some rotations were offering face to face services with appropriate personal protective equipment after mutual decision making with supervisors, training committee and trainees. In addition, trainees have the option to report in person to on-site private offices with minimal staff contact in order to work more efficiently if they are having intermittent problems with remote access or do not have an adequate home-office setup.



We will continue to provide high quality training in professional psychology while simultaneously keeping our trainees’ health and wellness at the forefront. We will continue to update this status and our training materials as the situation evolves. Face-to-face patient care, office space and home-office based telework is subject to change based on hospital and mental health division direction, secondary to the evolution of the pandemic.



If you have any specific questions about the impact of COVID-19 to a specific rotation or a training activity, we encourage you to reach out via e-mail and we would be happy to discuss this with you. We want you to feel as fully-informed as you can be as you consider our program. Please continue to take care of yourselves and let us know how we can assist and support you.



Please note that, as the pandemic evolves and state and local guidelines change, our program may add or remove modifications.

Feel free to contact the training directors if you have additional questions.

American Psychological Association

Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation

750 First Street, NE • Washington, DC • 20002-4242

Phone: 202-336-5979 • TDD/TTY: 202-336-6123

Fax: 202-336-5978 • Email: apaaccred@apa.org

http://www.apa.org/ed/accreditation/*

Questions about the Internship or its application process should be addressed to:

Odessa Cole, Ph.D., L.P., Acting Director of Training for Psychology

Psychology Internship (P3MHDC)

VA Portland Health Care System

3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57410



odessa.cole2@va.gov

Questions about the Fellowships or its application process should be addressed to:

Cassi Franklin, Ph.D., L.P., Director of Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Training

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowships (P3MHDC)

VA Portland Health Care System

3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd.

Portland, OR 97239

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57010



cassi.franklin2@va.gov