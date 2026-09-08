Clinical Psychology Training Programs

Welcome to our page!

Welcome to our web page! The Psychology Training Community at the VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) appreciates your interest in our Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship Program and our Clinical Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowship Program. We invite you to browse through our website and brochures to learn more about our training programs and supervisors. The VAPORHCS psychology staff values collegial working relationships with our psychology trainees as well as the opportunity to teach and provide supervision. We look forward to reviewing your application!



Our Internship program has been accredited by the American Psychological Association* since 1978 (the most recent site visit occurred in 2017) and continues a strong commitment to fostering clinical skills and professional identity in Doctoral Interns. Internship applications for the 2027-2028 training year must be submitted through the AAPI online no later than Sunday, November 1, 2026 at 11:59PM EST. Following review of the applications, a portion of applicants will remain under consideration and will be invited to attend our virtual Open House on Thursday, January 7, 2027. We will also be conducting individual virtual video interviews during the week of January 11, 2027.



This academic cycle we are recruiting for five Postdoctoral Fellowship positions. We have one 1-year APA accredited Fellowship position in each of our Health Psychology, Primary Care Mental Health Integration (PCMHI), and Serious Mental Illness tracks, as well as one Fellowship position in our APA accredited 2-year specialty Fellowship in Clinical Neuropsychology. Additionally, we are recruiting for one position in our 2-year advanced Fellowship in Mental Illness Treatment and Research (MIRECC). Please see our main Fellowship Program brochure for detailed information regarding all Fellowship tracks and the VA Portland MIRECC homepage to review a detailed brochure about the training experience. All Fellowship applications for the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship track must be submitted through APPA CAS by December 1, 2026, at 11:59PM EST. All Fellowship applications for the Health Psychology, PCMHI, SMI, and MIRECC tracks must be submitted through APPA CAS by December 15, 2026 at 11:59PM EST.



In May 2026, our Postdoctoral Fellowship Program was accredited until 2035 by the American Psychological Association as a postdoctoral residency in clinical psychology. Our Clinical Neuropsychology program received full accreditation from the American Psychological Association in 2023; as is standard for all programs moving from contingent to full accreditation status, we are currently awaiting our 3-year site visit (planned for Fall 2026). Our Fellowship program will adhere to the Common Hold Date (2/16/27). The exception is our Clinical Neuropsychology track.



Thank you!