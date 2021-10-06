Dental Residency Program
VA Portland Health Care System (VAPORHCS) offers a general practice residency in dentistry program approved by the American Dental Association and affiliated with Oregon Health Sciences University. Mailing Address: VA Portland Health Care System Dental Service P-3-Dent 3710 SW U.S. Veterans Hospital Road Attn: Dr. Timothy Bishop Portland, Oregon 97239 Telephone (503) 273-5024 Fax (503) 220-3442 VHAPOR-DentalGPRProgram@va.gov For all the program details, please open the PDF below.