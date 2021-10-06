Greetings from the directors of training – how to apply - link

Welcome to the VA Portland Health Care System Clinical Psychology Internship and Postdoctoral Psychology Fellowship Programs.

Detailed instructions about how to apply to each of our training programs are included in our brochures. The Psychology Service and Psychology Training Committee evaluate internship applications, and the respective lead supervisors evaluate fellowship applications. We assess your experience, your ability to prosper in our programs, and the congruence between your training goals and the experiences we offer. We appreciate the fact that this is a hectic time for you. If we can be of any help during this process, please call or e-mail us with your questions. Thank you for your interest in our psychology training programs. We look forward to reviewing your application!

To apply to the internship program (APPIC Match #152711):

Complete the online AAPI application (appic.org*), including your transcripts, CV, and three Letters of Recommendation

Submit a VAPORHCS-specific Statement of Interest as your cover letter in the online AAPI

See the Clinical Psychology Internship Brochure on the Clinical Psychology Training Programs web page for details

Odessa Cole, Ph.D., L.P., Director of Training for Psychology

Psychology Internship (P3MHDC)

VA Portland Health Care System

3710 SW Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57410

odessa.cole2@va.gov

To apply to the fellowship program, we will use the APPA CAS system.

https://appicpostdoc.liaisoncas.com/applicant-ux/#/login

We request the following for your application:

Letter of Intent (see the Clinical Psychology Training Programs web page for all forms/details)

Curriculum Vitae

Three Professional Letters of Recommendation (at least one from an internship supervisor)

DCT Letter verifying completion of all graduation requirements by fellowship start date

Graduate School Transcript(s) (photocopies are OK)

A letter from your Director of Training confirming you will meet all graduation requirements, including dissertation completion, before the September start date

Two neuropsychological reports (Neuropsychology track only; see the Clinical Psychology Fellowships Brochure or the Clinical Neuropsychology Fellowship Supplemental Brochure)

Cassi Franklin, Ph.D., L.P., Director of Postdoctoral Training, Psychology

Psychology Postdoctoral Fellowships (P3MHDC)

VA Portland Health Care System

3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd.

Portland, OR 97239

Phone: 503-220-8262, ext. 57010

cassi.franklin2@va.gov