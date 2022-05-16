 Skip to Content

Nurse Education Clinical Rotations

VA Portland Health Care System offers training opportunities to learn from VA’s undergraduate, graduate nurses, and certified nursing assistants. We prepare health care professionals to meet the changing needs of the nation’s health care system.

Who to Contact?

We are excited that you have chosen the VA for your clinical rotations!  If you have questions about the clinical placement process, guidelines, or clinical rotation options, contact the clinical placement Coordinator: 

EmailKyra.Pappas@va.gov

For questions about paperwork or to turn in paperwork, please contact the Office of Academic Affiliations. 

Email:  vhapor-odsoaa@va.gov

FAX503-721-1465

Questions? Issues?

Call us at 503-220-8262, ext 58076

Clinical Placement Request Process

All clinical placements must be approved by the VA Nurse Clinical Placement Coordinator.  The clinical placement process takes around 3 months to complete (1 month for confirming placements site and 2 months to onboard).  Please keep this in mind when planning your clinical rotations. 

Undergraduate Process

Placement requests for undergraduate should be placed on ACEMAPP about 3 months prior to clinical rotation start date.  If you do not have access to ACEMAPP, please contact the Clinical Placement Coordinator.

Log in to ACEMAPP.

If placement is approved, the clinical placement coordinator will confirm in ACEMAPP and send a confirmation email that includes education partner point of contact and the unit manager.  Once rotation is confirmed, Education Partner will need to complete the forms below and return them to the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) to start the onboarding process. This will take about 8 weeks to complete.

Graduate Process

Prior to requesting a clinical rotation, the student must find a clinical preceptor.  Once the clinical preceptor is confirmed, reach out to the clinical placement coordinator with the name of the preceptor and the name of the education partner’s clinical placement point of contact. 

Upon receiving the confirmation of the clinical preceptor, the clinical placement coordinator will send out a confirmation email with the forms that need to be submitted to start the onboarding process, which takes about 8 weeks to complete. 

Paperwork to be returned

The above documents must be completed LEGIBLY and ALL documents must be hand signed. No digital signatures will be accepted.

Please submit all paperwork and refer questions to Andrew Cox (cc’d on this email).  Please ensure that all paperwork is legible and completely in its entirety.  Hand carry or mail paperwork to: 

VA Portland Health Care System

Attn: Andrew Cox, Education Division

3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road

Portland, OR 97239

Paperwork

Health Professions Trainee Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement Memo

Without Compensation Contract (required) (PDF)
Clinical Rotation Application (required) (PDF)
Application for Health Professions Trainees (required) (PDF)
Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement Memo (required) (PDF)
Proof of Vaccination Directions (PDF)

