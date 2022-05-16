Nurse Education Clinical Rotations

Clinical Placement Request Process

All clinical placements must be approved by the VA Nurse Clinical Placement Coordinator. The clinical placement process takes around 3 months to complete (1 month for confirming placements site and 2 months to onboard). Please keep this in mind when planning your clinical rotations.

Undergraduate Process

Placement requests for undergraduate should be placed on ACEMAPP about 3 months prior to clinical rotation start date. If you do not have access to ACEMAPP, please contact the Clinical Placement Coordinator.

Log in to ACEMAPP.

If placement is approved, the clinical placement coordinator will confirm in ACEMAPP and send a confirmation email that includes education partner point of contact and the unit manager. Once rotation is confirmed, Education Partner will need to complete the forms below and return them to the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) to start the onboarding process. This will take about 8 weeks to complete.

Graduate Process

Prior to requesting a clinical rotation, the student must find a clinical preceptor. Once the clinical preceptor is confirmed, reach out to the clinical placement coordinator with the name of the preceptor and the name of the education partner’s clinical placement point of contact.

Upon receiving the confirmation of the clinical preceptor, the clinical placement coordinator will send out a confirmation email with the forms that need to be submitted to start the onboarding process, which takes about 8 weeks to complete.