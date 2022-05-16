Nurse Education Clinical Rotations
VA Portland Health Care System offers training opportunities to learn from VA’s undergraduate, graduate nurses, and certified nursing assistants. We prepare health care professionals to meet the changing needs of the nation’s health care system.
Who to Contact?
We are excited that you have chosen the VA for your clinical rotations! If you have questions about the clinical placement process, guidelines, or clinical rotation options, contact the clinical placement Coordinator:
Email: Kyra.Pappas@va.gov
For questions about paperwork or to turn in paperwork, please contact the Office of Academic Affiliations.
Email: vhapor-odsoaa@va.gov
FAX: 503-721-1465
Questions? Issues?
Call us at 503-220-8262, ext 58076
Clinical Placement Request Process
All clinical placements must be approved by the VA Nurse Clinical Placement Coordinator. The clinical placement process takes around 3 months to complete (1 month for confirming placements site and 2 months to onboard). Please keep this in mind when planning your clinical rotations.
Undergraduate Process
Placement requests for undergraduate should be placed on ACEMAPP about 3 months prior to clinical rotation start date. If you do not have access to ACEMAPP, please contact the Clinical Placement Coordinator.
If placement is approved, the clinical placement coordinator will confirm in ACEMAPP and send a confirmation email that includes education partner point of contact and the unit manager. Once rotation is confirmed, Education Partner will need to complete the forms below and return them to the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) to start the onboarding process. This will take about 8 weeks to complete.
Graduate Process
Prior to requesting a clinical rotation, the student must find a clinical preceptor. Once the clinical preceptor is confirmed, reach out to the clinical placement coordinator with the name of the preceptor and the name of the education partner’s clinical placement point of contact.
Upon receiving the confirmation of the clinical preceptor, the clinical placement coordinator will send out a confirmation email with the forms that need to be submitted to start the onboarding process, which takes about 8 weeks to complete.
Paperwork to be returned
The above documents must be completed LEGIBLY and ALL documents must be hand signed. No digital signatures will be accepted.
Please submit all paperwork and refer questions to Andrew Cox (cc’d on this email). Please ensure that all paperwork is legible and completely in its entirety. Hand carry or mail paperwork to:
VA Portland Health Care System
Attn: Andrew Cox, Education Division
3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Road
Portland, OR 97239
Paperwork
Health Professions Trainee Random Drug Testing Notification and Acknowledgement Memo