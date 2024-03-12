Program Description:

The VA Portland Health Care System Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs. The NP residency is a 12-month post-graduate, precepted training program within the Behavioral Health setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within a dynamic and complex health care setting. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP clinical supervisor. In addition to Mental Health, the program includes specialty rotations customized for the specific learning needs identified by the NP resident.