The programs are developed to allow residents a great deal of self-direction, individualize their schedule, and maximize opportunities to explore particular areas of interest. We offer opportunities to participate in active pharmacy practice in a number of clinical settings, including our extensive ambulatory care clinics. Additionally, being close to both Oregon Health & Science University Hospital and the College of Pharmacy allows the resident to choose from a variety of electives, such as research, women's health, and academic teaching. Our pharmacists serve as valuable members of the health care team, are committed to the profession of pharmacy, and demonstrate great leadership and mentoring skills.



All materials must be submitted to PhORCAS (Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service). Our interview process typically runs approximately 4-6 hours and will include several small group interviews with various preceptors in Portland, a meeting with the Director of Pharmacy, and a tour of the site.



***Due to COVID-19 we are not currently offering in-person interviews, all interviews will be conducted virtually***



We hope you will decide to join us for your residency year in Portland! Thank you for your interest in the VA Portland Health Care System and we look forward to receiving your application.

Pharmacy Applicant Qualification and Application Process

Applicant Qualifications

· Doctor of Pharmacy Degree from an accredited School of Pharmacy

· Certificate of completion of an ASHP accredited PGY1 pharmacy residency program (for PGY 2 programs)

· Eligible for licensure to practice pharmacy in any state

· United States citizenship

· Participation in the ASHP Resident Matching Program Application Process

· All applicant materials must be submitted through Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application ( PhORCAS) by the second Friday of January

· Official School or College of Pharmacy transcript**

** Please submit an official transcript by the due date. If fall/winter APPE rotation grades are not included in your official transcript, please advise your school advisor, regional coordinator, or APPE coordinator to address a letter with APPE rotation grades

· Letter of Intent

· Curriculum Vitae

· Three letters of recommendation using the standardized reference template in PhORCAS (for PGY2 programs, please make sure one of these letters is from your PGY1 Residency Program Director)

· Extracurricular Information

· Selected applicants will be invited to a personal on-site interview occurring in late-January or early-February.

Dr. Amar Patel, PharmD

PGY-1 Pharmacy Practice Residency Program Director

Amar.Patel1@va.gov

Dr. Jeanne Peterson, PharmD, BCPP

PGY-2 Psychiatry Residency Program Director

Jeanne.Peterson@va.gov

Dr. Scott Ganger, PharmD, BCACP

PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Director

Scott.Ganger@va.gov

Dr. Antoine Zogbi, PharmD, BCACP

PGY-2 Ambulatory Care Residency Program Coordinator

Antoine.Zogbi@va.gov

Dr. Randall Udouj, PharmD, BCPS

PGY-2 Pain and Palliative Care Program Director

Randall.Udouj@va.gov