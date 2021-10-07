Physical Therapy Orthopedic Residency

Mission Statement: The VA Portland Health Care System’s Orthopedic Physical Therapy Residency Program is devoted to the future of orthopedic physical therapy while providing exceptional care to our nation’s Veterans. We strive to create expert orthopedic physical therapists through a blend of evidence-informed didactic, research, and advanced clinical skills; all in service to the Veteran.

Vision Statement: We provide exceptional health care as part our commitment to the mission of the VA, placing the health and well-being of the Veteran at the center of our care. Residents are trained to be advanced practitioners and master collaborators within an integrated team environment. By training outstanding clinicians, we fulfill a need for efficient orthopedic physical therapy care to allow more widespread delivery of health care services for those who served our nation.

Admissions Standards: Interested applicants must submit an application through Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS). Current DPT students are eligible to apply, provided they are licensed prior to the tentative start date. In addition, they must meet the following criteria:

Minimum Standards

U.S. citizen

English language proficiency

Current, full, active, and unrestricted license to practice PT in a state, territory of Commonwealth of the United States, or in the District of Columbia

OR a current doctoral student from a CAPTE-accredited physical therapy program who graduates and obtains licensure prior to the start of the residency

Ability to comply with PVAMC application and employment requirements including completion of required federal forms

Preferred Qualifications

History of academic achievements and recognition

Display superior written and spoken communication skills

Clinical experience relevant to outpatient, orthopedic PT

Interested in acquiring advanced clinical reasoning and skills in orthopedic physical therapy

Demonstrate interest in exploring federal employment opportunities upon graduation

Demonstrate a desire to serve Veterans and/or are Veterans themselves

Application Procedures

Resident applicants must submit a complete application package to the Residency and Fellowship Physical Therapy Centralized Application Service (RF-PTCAS) prior to the 04/01/2022 deadline*

A completed application package is required in order to be selected for interview by the Residency Committee

The interview process is conducted and a candidate is selected

At this time, interviews will be planned as virtual interviews

Upon selection, the candidate must meet all criteria for federal employment as a VA postdoctoral student

Non-Discrimination/Reasonable Accommodations Notice

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor.

Federal agencies must provide reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities where appropriate. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process should contact the hiring agency directly. Determinations on requests for reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.

Resident Benefits

Physical therapy residents are employed by the Portland VAMC in a not-to-exceed 366 day hire position. As such they are entitled to the following benefits:



• Stipend

- Annually set by VA Central Office and subject to change

- Recent salary range around $47,000-$48,000

• Health Insurance

• Separate vacation and sick days (13 days each)

• 11 paid federal holidays

• Personal workstation

• Access to online library services

• Access to continuing education

For additional questions or inquiries please contact:

Ed Eichelsdoerfer PT, DPT, ATC

Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic PT

Orthopedic PT Residency Program Director

edward.eichelsdoerfer@va.gov

*The program is in the process of applying for candidacy through the American Board of Physical Therapy Residency and Fellowship Education. If achieved, notification of candidacy status will be occurring in early 2022. Tentative start date for a resident would be July 18, 2022.