Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program
The VA Portland Health Care System Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs.
Mission:
To develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA or community.
Program:
The VA Portland Health Care System Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs. The NP residency is a 12-month post-graduate, precepted training program within the Primary Care setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within a dynamic and complex health care setting. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP preceptor. In addition to Primary Care, the program includes Specialty, Inpatient and Long-term Care rotations.
The resident will participate in activities including Journal Clubs, Grand Round lectures and Simulation practicums with other interdisciplinary team members. Residents will also complete an evidence-based, quality improvement project focused on the complex needs of the Veteran population.
Benefits:
- $80,000/year annual stipend
- Healthcare insurance including vision and dental coverage
- 4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly
- 10 paid federal holidays
- No weekend or night shift duties
- Gateway to an exciting and rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans
Eligibility Requirements:
- Graduated from an accredited master’s or Doctor of Nursing practice program within the past 12 months
- Board certification as an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care or Family Nurse Practitioner from AANP or ANCC accrediting bodies (must have prior to September 1st).
- Oregon State APRN licensure (must have prior to September 1st).
- DEA certification
- BLS certification
- US citizenship
Important dates:
- Applications will be accepted from May 1-June 1. No applications will be accepted after June 1st.
- The residency will occur from September 1 through August 31.
Questions?
Please email Lakshi.Aldredge@va.gov or call 503-273-5311