Mission:

To develop competent, confident, practice-ready Nurse Practitioners equipped with the knowledge and skills to address the specific needs of our nation's Veterans in the VHA or community.

Program:

The VA Portland Health Care System Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program is for newly graduated Nurse Practitioners who are interested in a rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans and their unique healthcare needs. The NP residency is a 12-month post-graduate, precepted training program within the Primary Care setting with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration and the development of leadership skills within a dynamic and complex health care setting. Residents will manage a panel of patients alongside a dedicated NP preceptor. In addition to Primary Care, the program includes Specialty, Inpatient and Long-term Care rotations.



The resident will participate in activities including Journal Clubs, Grand Round lectures and Simulation practicums with other interdisciplinary team members. Residents will also complete an evidence-based, quality improvement project focused on the complex needs of the Veteran population.

Benefits:

$80,000/year annual stipend

Healthcare insurance including vision and dental coverage

4 hours of annual leave and 4 hours of sick leave bi-weekly

10 paid federal holidays

No weekend or night shift duties

Gateway to an exciting and rewarding career caring for our nation’s Veterans

Eligibility Requirements:

Graduated from an accredited master’s or Doctor of Nursing practice program within the past 12 months

Board certification as an Adult-Gerontology Primary Care or Family Nurse Practitioner from AANP or ANCC accrediting bodies (must have prior to September 1st).

Oregon State APRN licensure (must have prior to September 1st).

DEA certification

BLS certification

US citizenship

Applications will be accepted from May 1-June 1. No applications will be accepted after June 1st.

The residency will occur from September 1 through August 31.

Questions?

Please email Lakshi.Aldredge@va.gov or call 503-273-5311